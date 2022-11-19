Horoscope Today, November 19, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Saturday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19
A slight miscalculation may simply take the entire effort down the drain. You need to stay careful while sending out instructions. Someone in the family might get a thrilling news.
LUCKY SIGN – A diamond ring
TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20
Any of your past deeds might just come back to haunt. You might be in a vulnerable time for now. You may now work on building new bonds and relationships.
LUCKY SIGN – mustard cushion
GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21
There are moments you may wish to hold close to your heart forever and this is one of them. Prepare for a brand-new journey. Either a job change or some shift in place of work is indicated.
LUCKY SIGN – A silk scarf
CANCER: JUNE 22-JULY 22
You must celebrate your family getting together after a long time. There could be a slight delay or discomfort while travelling. There is a requirement to become more street smart.
LUCKY SIGN – a bird cage
LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22
Sympathetic gestures made towards someone may upset them. You need to stay truthful to someone who is working upon you. Following your passion closely may give you newer insights.
LUCKY SIGN – granite stone
VIRGO: AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22
If you’re single, there is a strong chance that you may stumble upon someone with a similar mindset. You must learn to keep important and relevant things to yourself. A good company shall make all the difference.
LUCKY SIGN – A crystal jar
LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23
A new mature person may seem attractive, but it may be deceptive. You must learn to double check a document before signing it. Someone in the field of signing is likely to get a good break.
LUCKY SIGN– cast iron
SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21
If someone has lost their trust on you, only action and not words may change that. It’s critical that you look into office politics more seriously. Someone might be talking behind your back.
LUCKY SIGN– A silver jewelry
SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21
If you have running after a person or a goal, they may now pay some attention briefly. It’s not advisable to still waste your time after it. Your inner instincts might show you the real picture.
LUCKY SIGN– A money plant
CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19
Most of you may have a lukewarm day with nothing much accomplished. But this might be a brief break before the actual work begins. Reading something after a long time may be recommended.
LUCKY SIGN– A silicon mould
AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18
Profit and loss situation might interfere into work relationship and you may have to take a call to be on either of the side. Your spouse may have something important to share with you. Staying too demanding may upset the other person.
LUCKY SIGN– A honeybee
PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20
You may not be successful in pleasing someone who may have decided otherwise. Some interesting people around you may actually wasting your time. Your goal may look hazy as of now but shall be clearer in sometime.
LUCKY SIGN – A pyramid
(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)
