Horoscope Today, November 29, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You may feel a little fatigued due to overwork or prior commitments. A staggered approach might help you manage things better. Stay prepared for an upcoming event, where you may hold key responsibilities.

LUCKY SIGN – A turquoise stone

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

You may not be able to completely assess the situation before it happens. Your mind may feel chaotic due to multitasking. It’s now inevitable and you must take care of your health.

LUCKY SIGN – A ceramic bowl

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Make a new commitment to yourself and set proper deadlines. The energies might push you for the accomplishment. A positive news or conversation from your workplace may set a positive mood.

LUCKY SIGN– A monochrome bag

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

An argument may create disruption by the afternoon. Your relationship may strengthen but there might be some steps required. You’re likely to consult a legal professional soon.

LUCKY SIGN – A gift

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Moments of relaxation with the family are to be expected soon. Your work may end up taking a back seat for some time. Some financial matter that was pending will gain momentum now.

LUCKY SIGN– A decorated room

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

A sudden development at work may brighten up your day. Take care of your digestion. Slowing down your pace may give you an advantage later. You may now start planning as guided.

LUCKY SIGN – A new lamp

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

You are likely to get an image boost within the family and friends. If you were postponing a conversation, it’s time you do it now. The end of day will make you feel more relaxed and grounded.

LUCKY SIGN – A clear sky

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Some known people may gossip about you. You will stay self-absorbed today. A new role at work may get discussed and that might be for the future. A family friend may turn out to be very helpful.

LUCKY SIGN – An amber stone

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 29– DECEMBER 21

Old photographs may trigger a long-forgotten memory. Some financial matters may look promising. A clear state of mind may help resolving matters on hold. You may receive an urgent message.

LUCKY SIGN – An emerald

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Simplify your approach towards complicated matters. Reassess what is not getting resolved. The day has a powerful energy to

take a task ahead. Meditation should help.

LUCKY SIGN – A lake

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Small gestures from a friend can make your day. Shopping is also on the cards. The day has pleasant vibes you may enjoy. Restrict your indulgence of eating out. Try being more expressive.

LUCKY SIGN – a signboard

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A new relationship may take time to grow but shall seem progressive. You need to stay patient. It’s a good day to begin communication afresh. Try not to over commit on things that you may not eventually deliver.

LUCKY SIGN – A silver wire

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

