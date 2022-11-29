Horoscope Today, November 29, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19
You may feel a little fatigued due to overwork or prior commitments. A staggered approach might help you manage things better. Stay prepared for an upcoming event, where you may hold key responsibilities.
LUCKY SIGN – A turquoise stone
TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20
You may not be able to completely assess the situation before it happens. Your mind may feel chaotic due to multitasking. It’s now inevitable and you must take care of your health.
LUCKY SIGN – A ceramic bowl
GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21
Make a new commitment to yourself and set proper deadlines. The energies might push you for the accomplishment. A positive news or conversation from your workplace may set a positive mood.
LUCKY SIGN– A monochrome bag
CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22
An argument may create disruption by the afternoon. Your relationship may strengthen but there might be some steps required. You’re likely to consult a legal professional soon.
LUCKY SIGN – A gift
LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22
Moments of relaxation with the family are to be expected soon. Your work may end up taking a back seat for some time. Some financial matter that was pending will gain momentum now.
LUCKY SIGN– A decorated room
VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22
A sudden development at work may brighten up your day. Take care of your digestion. Slowing down your pace may give you an advantage later. You may now start planning as guided.
LUCKY SIGN – A new lamp
LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23
You are likely to get an image boost within the family and friends. If you were postponing a conversation, it’s time you do it now. The end of day will make you feel more relaxed and grounded.
LUCKY SIGN – A clear sky
SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21
Some known people may gossip about you. You will stay self-absorbed today. A new role at work may get discussed and that might be for the future. A family friend may turn out to be very helpful.
LUCKY SIGN – An amber stone
SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 29– DECEMBER 21
Old photographs may trigger a long-forgotten memory. Some financial matters may look promising. A clear state of mind may help resolving matters on hold. You may receive an urgent message.
LUCKY SIGN – An emerald
CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19
Simplify your approach towards complicated matters. Reassess what is not getting resolved. The day has a powerful energy to
take a task ahead. Meditation should help.
LUCKY SIGN – A lake
AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18
Small gestures from a friend can make your day. Shopping is also on the cards. The day has pleasant vibes you may enjoy. Restrict your indulgence of eating out. Try being more expressive.
LUCKY SIGN – a signboard
PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20
A new relationship may take time to grow but shall seem progressive. You need to stay patient. It’s a good day to begin communication afresh. Try not to over commit on things that you may not eventually deliver.
LUCKY SIGN – A silver wire
(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)
