Horoscope Today, October 1, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Saturday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 1, 2022: On the sixth day of Navratri which is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, individuals who have the Scorpio zodiac sign will enjoy being around their family members. Moreover, they will dedicatedly fulfil their responsibilities. Capricorns will be getting significant financial gains from a successful business trip. The universe has planned a few more good things for others and to learn about them have a look below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Take care of your health

Your patience will be put to test. Children might misbehave with you. Keep your focus on your work only. People are likely to pinpoint mistakes in whatever you do. The colour red along with the numbers 1 and 8, will make your day easygoing.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Your work will be completed as you planned

You are going to purchase expensive gifts for your children. You will be able to complete all your work as per the planning. Your colleagues will remain honest with you. For good fortune, use the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

You will be highly motivated to assist others

You will make a lot of effort to help other people. You will be required to prove your skills for some specific task. You are going to receive respect from your family. Your lucky numbers for the day are 3 and 6, and the lucky colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

You will enjoy chit-chatting with friends

Remain cautious about your health as liver-related conditions can trouble you. You will have a fun conversation with your friends in the evening. You should not misuse your powers and authority. The number 4 and milky colours will make your day auspicious.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Chances of dispute in the family

Try to avoid making any big changes in your business. You might waste your time on activities that are unnecessary. There is a possibility of a conflict in your family. The colour gold and the number 5 will be beneficial for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Your personality will be admired by others

Taking advice from the right person will greatly benefit you. You should respect the boundaries in your love life. People will adore your personality. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 are especially favourable for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Don’t be self-centred

Your family might plan to hold an event today. You should not just think about yourself. While your friends may form a wrong opinion about you, your life partner will understand how you feel. For guidance, choose numbers 2 and 7 along with the colour white.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

A happy day!

You are going to be in the mood to relax. You will enjoy being around your family. You will dedicatedly fulfil your responsibilities. Healthwise, you are likely to feel good. For a brighter day, use the numerals 1 and 8 as well as the colour red.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

You may repeat old mistakes

You will not feel satisfied with your performance at the office. You might face some unusual experiences. You should remain careful as you can repeat your old mistakes. For good fortune, choose the numbers 9 and 12, as well as the colour yellow.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Successful business trip will result in huge financial gains

You will be positive about a new work of yours. You will be feeling good about your success. Your life partner will make efforts to make you happy. You will get significant financial gains after the success of your business trip. The colour cyan and numbers 10 and 11 are auspicious for you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

An old dispute will resolve

Profits are predicted from ancestral property. You will be distracted today, still, you will remain devoted to your work. An old conflict of yours is going to sort out. For assistance, use the colour cyan whereas the numbers 10 and 11.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

You may not feel well

You might not be able to exercise your rights effectively. Maintain a good bond with high-ranking officers. You will be feeling a little unwell this day. The numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow is there to guide you.

