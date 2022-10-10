Horoscope Today, October 10, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Monday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 10, 2022: People born under the zodiac sign Leo are advised to abstain from relying on others for their work. Sagittarians are likely to overpower their rivals. On the other hand, Capricorns are advised to refrain from giving unwanted advice. While Pisceans might get an opportunity to switch jobs today, Cancerians are recommended to keep their pride and ego in check. To find out how your week is going to commence, read all the way through.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

You might get employed

People might take inspiration from you. You may consider starting a new business. Your prestige in society could increase. Chances for you to get employed are high. You should not let anyone influence your decisions. The colour red along with the numbers 1 and 8 are lucky for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Lack of funds could hinder your work

People undergoing chronic diseases could recuperate. Lack of funds might hinder your work. People seeking a job should be patient. Maintain your distance from sycophants to prevent losses. You should start meditating or performing yoga to stay composed.

The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the white colour, will bring you good fortune.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Be cautious about your health

You might embark on a trip with your family. You should be cautious about your health. IT and software professionals are likely to get an increment. Your relationship will get stronger. Use the numbers 3 and 6, and the colour yellow for luck.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Keep your pride and ego in check

You might perform excellently at work. The fortune is likely to be in your favour. Promotion may be in the cards for working professionals. Abstain from embarking on long-distance journeys. Keep your ego and pride in check. The number 4 and milky colours will grace your day with luck.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Abstain from relying on others for work

People associated with the real-estate business are likely to garner profits. Your partner could fall sick. Abstain from relying on others for work. Students preparing for competitive exams might lack focus. Your lucky colour is gold, and the lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Be polite to others

Financial troubles are likely to resolve. Be polite to others. You might meet someone you deeply love. People associated with the media industry might obtain success. Overstressing could result in insomnia. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 will ease your day.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

You might obtain the rewards of your hard work

Chances are that your self-confidence will increase. You might obtain the rewards of your hard work. Promotion might be in the cards for working professionals. You could embark on a trip with friends. Use the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white to grace your day with luck.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

You could obtain tremendous results in your work

Your family might give you permission for a love marriage. You could obtain tremendous results in your work. Your children’s success is likely to cheer up your mood. Business issues due to lack of funds could resolve. Pick the numerals 1 and 8 along with the colour red for turning fortune in your favour.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

You may overpower your rivals

You may overpower your rivals. Newlywed couples could consider having a baby. You are likely to make new companions. People associated with the healthcare business might garner huge profits. The numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow will ease your day if things become difficult.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Abstain from giving unwanted advice to people

You might take part in social activities. Chances for you to consider buying a new house are high. The prestige of government employees is likely to increase. People will consider you an intellectual person. Abstain from giving unwanted advice to people. The colour cyan and numbers 10 and 11 will guide you through the day.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

People might appreciate you

People doing online business may garner profits. Chances are that people will appreciate you. Luxury and marital comfort are likely to soar in your life. Abstain from losing your temper over minute issues. Use the numbers 10 and 11 along with the colour cyan for guidance.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

You might get an opportunity to switch jobs

You might get an opportunity to switch jobs. You should have faith in your co-workers. Your work and team spirit are likely to be appreciated. Abstain from being careless. Your lucky colour is yellow and your lucky numbers are 9 and 12.

