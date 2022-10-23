Horoscope Today, October 23, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Chhoti Diwali

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 23, 2022: Today Sunday, October 23 marks the second day of Diwali. Known as Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi, it is celebrated a day before Diwali. Those born under the Libra zodiac sign are advised to not be selfish because it will drive people away from them. While people in the Cancer zodiac sign should not belittle their life partner.

Leos are going to remain happy as a result of an increase in their business sales. The income of Scorpios will rise but so will their expenses. To find out what else the stars have in store for you, take a look below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Chance of success in legal battles

Material comfort and luxury will become more prevalent in your life. You might be able to get your money back. In legal matters, there is a chance of success. The colour red along with the numbers 1 and 8, will make your day smooth.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Others will agree with your ideas

Your government-related work may be delayed. You may be able to supplement your income at work. People will support your ideas. You are going to be concerned about your loved ones. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white, are there to assist you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Seek your friend’s advice

You should try to keep your cool throughout the day. Don’t offer unnecessary suggestions on others’ problems. Taking advice from your friends will help you. Your favourable numbers are 3 and 6, and your favourable colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Respect your life partner

Don’t belittle your life partner. You may receive some appreciation at work. An old disease may trouble you again. The behaviour of your business associates may irritate you. To brighten up your day use the number 4 and milky colours.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Cordial relationships with siblings

Your previous experiences will help you today. Your relationships with your siblings will be friendly. You will be in a powerful position at work. You will be pleased with an increase in business sales. Your auspicious colour is gold, and your auspicious number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Your foes will try to create problems

You will be feeling very active. Don’t ignore your children’s mistakes. Your adversaries will attempt to cause problems in your life. Some important electronic appliances may fail. The colour green, as well as the numbers 3 and 8, are especially lucky for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Don’t be selfish

Stay away from bad company and illegal activities. You and your partner may have some serious disagreements. Avoid being selfish because it will drive people away from you. Focus on the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white, for showing the correct path.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Income and expenses will increase

A long-standing desire of yours will be fulfilled. Both your income and expenses will rise. You could achieve great success professionally. Your family issues will be resolved. For good luck, choose the numbers 1 and 8 as well as the colour red.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Be polite to others

Don’t speak to anyone in an unkind manner. Maintain a positive attitude in all situations. You should take care of your health today. The numbers 9 and 12, along with the colour yellow are going to be helpful to you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

You will get rid of financial problems

You will overcome your financial difficulties. Take care of your family members. Your coworkers will be pleased with your behaviour. The colour cyan, as well as the numbers 10 and 11, will bring you good fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Be nice and understanding to your kids

Make no rash decisions. You may be worried about the health of your elderly relatives. Be kind and patient with your children. Use the numbers 10 and 11 as well as the colour cyan for a smooth ride this Sunday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Work may suffer as a result of your sluggishness

You will experience an unknown fear. Your daily routine will be chaotic. Your lethargic attitude may hinder your work progress. Avoid doing unnecessary activities. The numbers 9 and 12 are lucky for you, as is the colour yellow.

