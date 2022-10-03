Horoscope Today, October 3, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Monday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 3, 2022: October 3 horoscope has come with health warnings for Pisceans and also advises Taurus to not lose cool on children. People with the Cancer zodiac sign should keep a restraint on their minds. Here is good news for Libras, new income sources are likely to get generated. Promotion might be in the cards for the Virgos. Meanwhile, Scorpios could embark on a family vacation. See what the universe has predicted for you today by reading all the way through.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Fortune is on your side

Do not let your emotions cloud your judgement. Fortune will be in your favour today. Abstain from boasting in front of others. The colour red along with the numbers 1 and 8, will bring you good fortune.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Don’t lose your temper on children

People might get impressed with your communication skills. You could be concerned about the elders of your family. Abstain from losing your temper on children. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the white colour, will make your day brighter.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Family disputes may get resolved

A wish of yours might come true. Your trust in your staff members is likely to soar. Family disputes may get resolved. Respect other people’s opinions. Use the numbers 3 and 6, and the colour is yellow to grace your day with luck.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Stay composed

Promotion or increment might be on the cards for working professionals. People associated with business might not earn anticipated profits. You should stay composed. The number 4 and the colour milky are particularly fortunate for you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Property disputes may end

You might get an opportunity to restore your relationships. Your co-workers will be supportive today. Property disputes are likely to get resolved. Avoid lending money to people. Your favourable colour is gold and the lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Working professionals may get promoted

You are likely to have a positive relationship with your partner. Chances for working professionals to get promoted are high. Students could get careless about their studies. You should try to increase the productivity of your work. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 are favourable for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

New income sources will be generated

You could inherit a share in your ancestral property. The marital relationship is likely to be better. You could embark on a trip overseas. Chances for new income sources to be generated are high. To ease your day you should choose the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Family trip on cards

Be respectful towards your family members. If you are unmarried, there are high chances you’ll find a partner. You are likely to embark on a family trip today. Give importance to your priorities. Use the numerals 1 and 8 along with the colour red for good fortune.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Prestige in society could soar

You are likely to come across growth opportunities in your career. Problems at work are likely to get resolved. Chances for your prestige to increase in society are high. People associated with marketing-related activities could garner profits. The numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow will assist your day to become lucky.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Fortune will be in your favour

Your domestic responsibilities could increase. Intellectual people could start respecting you. The fortune is likely to be in your favour. You should not ruin your relationship with your seniors. The colour cyan and numbers 10 and 11 are there to guide you through the day.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Consider purchasing new property

You might consider purchasing a new property. Consider sharing your feelings with your partner. You could face financial problems. You might take interest in religious activities. For luck, use the numbers 10 and 11 along with the colour cyan.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Be cautious about health

People associated with the educational sector could get promoted. You could purchase a new vehicle. The day will be favourable for you in terms of everything. Be cautious about your health. Your lucky numbers are 9 and 12 whereas yellow is your lucky colour.

