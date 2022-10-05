HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 5, 2022: Geminis are advised to be cautious while driving. The companions of Leos are likely to help them in need. The health of Cancerians undergoing a chronic disease could recuperate. People could appreciate Pisceans for their efforts. Sagittarians are recommended to abstain from disclosing their plans. And people born under the zodiac sign Scorpio should refrain from purchasing expensive items.

To find out what the universe has predicted for you and the suggestions that it has for you, read below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Fortune could be in your favour

You could come up with new ideas for your business. Fortune is likely to be in your favour today. Sick people might get better. Chances are that your family will not approve of your love marriage. The colour red along with the numbers 1 and 8, will grace your day with luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Abstain from lending money

Promotion might be in the cards for working professionals. You could obtain good opportunities professionally. You are likely to purchase a new vehicle. Abstain from lending money. Use the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the white colour, as they will bring you good fortune.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Be cautious while driving

People pursuing a career in law are likely to have a fortunate day. You may be enthusiastic. You might obtain excellent results with minimal effort. You could be cautious while driving. Your lucky colour is yellow and your lucky numbers are 3 and 6.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Health is likely to recuperate

Politicians could get promoted. Your health is likely to recuperate. You might take interest in religious activities. Chances are that you will be concerned about your partner’s health. The number 4 and milky colours will make your day brighter.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Friends might try to help you

Your marriage may get fixed. Chances are that your friends will try to help you. Working professionals are likely to embark on a trip. You could propose to your partner. To turn things in your favour, use the colour gold and the number 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Great day for professionals

Your work might get completed without any obstacles. Working professionals could have a progressive day. Misunderstandings between married couples may tarnish. Alter your lifestyle for the better. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 are auspicious for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Morfe intimacy between couples

Motivation to start afresh could kick in. Intimacy between couples is likely to increase. You should look at things from an optimistic perspective. You are likely to apply for new jobs. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white, will ease your day when things get tough.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Abstain from buying expensive things

You may embark on a trip overseas. Confidential information may get leaked. You are likely to be financially stable. Abstain from buying expensive things. Chances are that a new income source will get generated. Choose the numerals 1 and 8 along with the colour red as they are particularly fortunate for you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Abstain from disclosing your plans

Your seniors at work are likely to appreciate you. Abstain from disclosing your plans. Chances are that you will resolve your office troubles. You may be content. Your relationship with close relatives could get tarnished. The numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow will make your day better.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Your colleagues could appreciate your efforts

You could sign a new business deal. Your colleagues might appreciate your efforts. Newlywed couples may consider having a baby. Your personal life is likely to be peaceful. The colour cyan and numbers 10 and 11 are particularly favourable for you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Teachers and artists could get promoted

You are likely to take advantage of the government schemes. Teachers and artists could get promoted. Abstain from wasting your money on unnecessary things. Refrain from needlessly arguing with people. Use the numbers 10 and 11 along with the colour cyan for guidance.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

People might appreciate your efforts

Doctors and lawyers might have an impeccable week. People are likely to appreciate your efforts. You might finish your work in time. Your social life could become chaotic. Use your lucky numbers 9 and 12 and your lucky colour yellow when stuck.

