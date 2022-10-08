HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 8, 2022: The day will begin on a positive note for people who have the Pisces zodiac sign. Unemployed people in the Cancer zodiac sign will be receiving interview calls. Libras may meet their old friends. Property-related disputes of Virgos are expected to resolve. Meanwhile, Leos are advised not to get distracted from their goals. Check them out below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Disappointment in love life

Your day might begin on a negative note. Take care of your health from changing weather conditions. You should not put too much faith in anyone. You will be feeling disappointed in your love life. For a smooth ride, choose the colour red along with the numbers 1 and 8.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

People will appreciate your talent

There can be employment opportunities for youngsters. You might face problems in property deals. Do not be a part of unnecessary discussions. Your talent will be appreciated by the people. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the white colour, will add luck to your day.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Life partner will get you a gift

There will be a friendly relationship between husband and wife. Your life partner might bring a gift for you. Your children will attain success in their careers. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 6, and the lucky colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Interview calls for the unemployed

Unemployed people may receive interview calls. In competitive exams, you will get the expected results. Your day can be a little hectic. You will be dedicated to achieving your objectives. The number 4 and the milky colours will bring you good fortune.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Don’t get distracted from your targets

There may be some problems at the workplace. You will be worried about your mother’s health. You should stay focused on your goals. The favourable colour for you is gold and the favourable number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Property disputes will sort out

Your business will progress according to your plan. Government-related work will get completed easily. You will improve your daily routine. Disputes related to property will resolve. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 are especially beneficial for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Reunion with old friends

You will easily complete your tasks at the workplace. You will be interested in writing work. Love in your marriage life will increase. You might meet your old friends. Choose numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white for a brighter day.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Have fun with your kids

Financial gains will keep you happy. You will get success in the job following some minor setbacks. You will enjoy some fun activities with the kids. Your relations with politicians will increase. Use the numbers 1 and 8 along with the colour red for good luck.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Don’t be dependent on others for your work

All your work will be on track again because of your interpersonal skills. Don’t leave your work to others. You will try to strengthen your relationships. The numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow will be auspicious.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Time for creative activities

You will have a great day at the office. You will be able to generate new income sources. Your life partner will remain supportive of you. You will be inclined towards creative activities. The colour cyan and numbers 10 and 11 are there to guide you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Self-confidence will increase

You will get good results if you work as per your interests. Your wishes will be fulfilled by your family. Your self-confidence is likely to increase. You might go on a vacation with friends. The numbers 10 and 11 as well as the colour cyan will be there to assist you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Profits in business

Your day is going to begin on a positive note. Huge profits in the business are predicted. Your reputation will increase. There is a possibility that you may come down with cough and cold. The numbers 9 and 12 whereas the colour yellow is lucky for you.

