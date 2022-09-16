Horoscope Today, September 16, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Friday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022: People born under the zodiac sign Gemini are advised to abstain from escalating minor issues. Chances for the Scorpios to work well professionally are high. Leos are recommended to refrain from being stubborn and Aquarians are likely to get into trouble as a result of losing their temper. To find out the dos and don’ts among other things that the universe has predicted for you today, read below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Self-confidence to get a boost

Work pressure at your office could go up. It may be a favourable day for starting something new. People associated with the real-estate business are likely to earn huge profits. Chances are that your self-confidence and valour will increase. Use the colour red and the numbers 1,8 for luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Time to work out regularly

You should take advice from experienced people to take important decisions. The week is favourable for proposing to your partner. You should work out regularly. Use the colour white and the numbers 2,7 for fortune.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Abstain from escalating minor issues

Family disputes are likely to resolve. Unmarried people may be pressured by their families to get married. Work pressure on government servants could decrease. Abstain from escalating minor issues. The colour yellow and the numbers 3,6 are particularly favourable for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

People might take advantage of you

You may reap the rewards of your past efforts. Couples may experience loads of love and affection in their married life. People might take advantage of you. Mutual understanding between married couples will increase. The colour milky and the number 4 are particularly fortunate for you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Don’t be stubborn

Your friend may give you some delightful news. You might spend quality time with your family. Abstain from being stubborn. The colour gold and the number 5 are particularly lucky for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Banking professionals might get an award

Chances for you to embark on vacation are high. Banking professionals might obtain an award. Youngsters are likely to get proposed by their partners. Your colleagues might trouble you. Green is your lucky colour and 3,8 are your lucky numbers.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Media professionals could face challenges

You might face paperwork issues at work. Media professionals could face a few challenges. People may criticise you for your ideology. Chances for you to get into arguments at work are high. The colour white and the numbers 2,7 will grace your day with fortune.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Children will be obedient

You may work excellently at work. Chances are that your children will be obedient. The colour red and the numbers 1, 8 will grace you with luck.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Good news for unemployed people

The respect of people associated with politics is likely to soar in society. Chances are that your responsibilities at work will increase. Unemployed people might get jobs. You could embark on a trip with your partner. You should use the colour yellow and the numbers 9, 12 when in need of luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Your boss may be impressed

Competition at your workplace is likely to increase. You should share your feelings with your partner. Your boss may be impressed with your work. You might be under pressure to complete your hindered work. Use the colour cyan and the numbers 10, 11 to ease things for yourself.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Anger might land you in trouble.

The expectations of your colleagues may be exceedingly high from you. You are likely to spend time with your family. You could obtain undesirable news via social media. Your anger might land you in trouble. Cyan is your lucky colour and 10, 11 are your lucky numbers.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

More income of marketing professionals

Investing in the stock market could give you excellent returns. Today, may be a good day for starting a new job. Chances are that the income of marketing professionals could increase. You should maintain a disciplined daily routine. The colour yellow and the numbers 9,12 are especially lucky for you.

