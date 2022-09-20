Horoscope Today, September 20, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Tuesday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022: Leos are advised to abstain from making impulsive decisions. Libras are likely to embark on a trip with their friends. People born under the zodiac sign Capricorn should go shopping with their partners. On the other hand, Aquarians are advised to respect other people’s feelings. To know what the universe has predicted for you this Tuesday, read here.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

You might face difficulties at work

The day is not favourable for proposing to your special someone. You should carry out your necessary domestic work on time. You could face difficulties at work. Your rivals are likely to criticize you. Use the colour red and the numbers 1, 8 to smooth your ride through the day.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

The day is good for starting a business

Your respect and reputation in society are likely to soar. You could embark on a new partnership-based business venture. You might spend quality time with your family. The colour white and the numbers 2,7 are favourable for you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

You might borrow money

Chances are that your self-confidence will soar. You are likely to borrow money for your business. Abstain from taking people’s advice on your personal issues. You might be able to resolve your family’s discord. Use the colour yellow and the numbers 3,6 for luck.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Your partner could give you a present

Property disputes are likely to resolve. You are likely to throw a party. Chances are that you will remain focused on your career. Your partner could give you a present. You might be disappointed for not earning anticipated profits. The colour milky and the number 4 are fortunate for you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Abstain from making impulsive decisions

Abstain from making impulsive decisions. You could be gripped by a sense of discomfort. You are likely to donate money for a charitable cause. You might have to exert yourself to get your office work done. Use the colour gold and the number 5 to grace your day with fortune.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

You will go on a trip with your friends

Unemployed people are likely to get calls for interviews. Chances are that you will perform your tasks with dedication. You might embark on a trip with your friends. You could start working on new projects. Use the colour green and the numbers 3,8 to grace your day with luck.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

You could embark on a business trip

You are likely to take a great interest in social work. You could embark on a business trip. Chances for your new business to have good stability are high. Children-related troubles might get resolved. The colour white and the numbers 2,7 are particularly lucky for you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Your elders might get mad at you

You should stay loyal to your responsibilities. Your elders might be angry with you. Hence, you are advised to act sensibly and be patient. Chances are that you might enjoy some quality time with your friends and family in the evening. The colour red and the numbers 1, 8 are particularly fortunate for you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

You could go shopping with your partner

Misunderstandings between you and your partner are likely to resolve. You could go shopping with your partner. Chances for students to remain focused on their studies are high. Your salary might increase. Your advice may be beneficial to others. Use the colour cyan and the numbers 10, 11 for fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

You should respect others’ feelings

Abstain from borrowing money from people. Your decisions are likely to prove right. You could purchase some essential household items. You should respect others’ feelings. Chances are that you will do well in your business. The colour cyan and the numbers 10, 11 are lucky for you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Your elder siblings might be supportive of you

You might be concerned about your relationship. Your children’s behaviour could upset you. You are likely to get support from your older siblings. People associated with creative fields could encounter losses. Your lucky colour is yellow, and your lucky numbers are 9,12.

