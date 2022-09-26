Horoscope Today, September 26, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Monday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2022: For Cancerians, chances for new relationships are high. Co-workers of Leos are predicted to be cooperative with them. On the other hand, people born under the zodiac sign Libra may be satisfied with the quality of their work. Scorpios will obtain blessings from their loved ones. To know what the universe has in cards for you in detail, read below.

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2022: Best Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Shardiya Navratri

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Advertisement

Take care of your health

Your financial problems are likely to resolve. Chances are that you will spend some quality time with your partner. You could undergo health issues as a result of hormonal imbalance. There might be a success in your career. Use the colour red and the numbers 1, 8 to turn the luck in your favour.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Time to solve financial problems

You are likely to be happy with your career and children. People could be impressed with your communication skills. Chances for financial problems to resolve are high. You could be concerned about the health of the elders in your family. The colour white as well as the numbers 2 and 7 are lucky for you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Artists may be felicitated

A wish of yours is likely to get fulfilled. Your trust in your staff members could soar. your partner may fall sick. You will not face any hurdles in your work today. Artists may be felicitated. Yellow will be your favourable colour and numbers 3 and 6 will be your guide for the day.

Advertisement

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

New relationships

Private sector employees may see an increase in their salary. People in the IT sector might face an extra workload. New relationships might develop. Milky white colour and number 4 will be your guide for the day.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Advertisement

Co-workers will be cooperative

People associated with real estate might start new projects. Quality time with your family is a possibility. Your co-workers will mostly be cooperative. Make sure you take your past experiences into consideration while making new decisions. Colour gold and number 5 will be favourable for you today.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Increase in your popularity

Advertisement

You might see an increase in your popularity. You might gather enough courage to do something out of the box. New business opportunities are a possibility. Colour green and numbers 3, 8 are your guides for the day.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Might shine at workplace

You are likely to be satisfied with your work quality. Chances are that you may embark on a trip. You might be concerned about your self-respect. New income sources could generate. People associated with sports and arts could might obtain success. The colour white and the numbers 2,7 are particularly favourable for you.

Advertisement

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Vacation time

Marriages will be fixed. Chances for your business to prosper are high. you might embark on a vacation. You may obtain blessings from your elders. You could be concerned about your family members. Red is your lucky colour and 1,7 are your lucky numbers.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Pay your debts

Your respect in society might soar. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to succeed. You may try to repay your debts. People associated with politics could get promoted. Chances are that you will meet your old friends. The colour yellow and the numbers 9, 12 will help you get through the day.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

A new business venture

You might embark on a new business venture. Your fortune is likely to be in your favour. Chances are that the students will remain focused on their studies. Your doubts could have a negative impact on your work. Use the colour cyan and the numbers 10, 11 to grace your day with luck.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Likely to face financial issues

Lovers may express their feelings to their partners. You should be clear about your thoughts. You might give presents to your family members. You are likely to face financial issues. Chances are that one of your wishes might come true. Use the colour cyan and the numbers 10, 11 to grace your day with fortune.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Problems will be solved with ease

Your concentration on work is likely to soar. You are likely to solve your problems with ease. You will be able to complete your hindered tasks. The romance between married couples is likely to soar. the colour yellow and the numbers 9,12 are lucky for you.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here