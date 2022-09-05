Horoscope Today, September 5, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Monday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2022: There is a possibility that Virgos will get a job or college admission. Scorpios may get a chance to make big changes in their business. Those having the Cancer zodiac sign need to stay cautious of their health but financially, they will be in a stable position. Meanwhile, Capricorns who professionally work as lawyers, have high chances of winning a case today. Read below what the universe has in store for you this Monday.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Pay respect to your elders

Your past experiences will greatly benefit you. The relationship between you and high-ranking officers will strengthen. Respect your elders and you should try to overcome your bad habits. The colour red, as well as the numbers 1 and 8, will show you light to the correct path.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

You will have put in more effort to get a job

Book lovers will read some interesting literature. Unemployed people should out more effort to get a job. You and your friends will cherish old memories. The colour white along with the numbers 2 and 7 will add luck to your day.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Married couples will enjoy love and affection

You will get rid of some long-standing obstacles. There will be love and affection between married couples. Desired outcomes in your business will be achieved. Your auspicious numbers for the day are 3 and 6, and the auspicious colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

You will remain financially stable

You will utilise your time productively. You will be very careful about your health. You will have a strong inner strength. Your lucky number is 4 and your lucky colour is milky.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

New business partners will be made

You will get rid of health issues and start feeling energetic. You might get a salary hike at your new workplace. You can make new partners in your business. Gold and number 5 are lucky for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

You might clear an interview

There are strong chances of you cracking job/college interviews. You will be satisfied with the hard efforts of your juniors at the office. People will admire your humility. The numbers 3 and 8 and the colour green will make your day smoother.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Your advice will be taken seriously by others

The day is favourable for businesspersons. Others will take your advice seriously. You might receive the responsibility for some important work. Numbers 2 and 7, and the colour white, will make your day better.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

You can receive presents from your friends

Old age people will experience improvement in their health. Your friend may give your some gifts. You may have the opportunity to make big changes in your business. The numbers 1 and 8, as well as the colour red, are going to be useful to you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Profits in partnership-based business

Newly married couples will take part in a Puja ceremony. You might go shopping for new clothes and expensive jewellery. Partnership-based businesses may earn good profits. You will be appreciated for intellectual discussions. For good luck, use numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Lawyers may win a legal battle

Your day will start on a positive note. You will be praised for your performance at work. Lawyers might win a case on this day. You will have a fun relationship with your family. The numbers 10 and 11 and cyan colour will provide you guidance.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Students will perform well in studies

Business trip is going to be fruitful. Your confidence will increase as you will get your work done on time. Students will give excellent performance in their studies. The numbers 10 and 11, as well as the colour cyan, are fortunate for you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Balanced workplace environment

There will be balanced coordination with partners at the workplace. You should remain cautious of fake phone calls. The numbers 9 and 12, and colour yellow, will bring you good fortune.

