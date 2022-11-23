Horoscope Today, November 23, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Some genuine compliments may come your way. Your energy today might be overtly positive today. Try and manage time better than every day. Create harmony at workplace.

LUCKY SIGN: A red rose petal

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Advertisement

You may get your spouse’s support unconditionally. There may be some minor health issues. Try to stay away from chaos at work. Stay careful about bank work and even new investments.

LUCKY SIGN: A cinnamon stick

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Keep all your fears at bay, today is a day to win and to start serious planning for the future. A close friend may be jealous. Do not disclose plans dear to you. Manage your food habits better.

Advertisement

LUCKY SIGN: Pepper corns

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Advertisement

You will get an opportunity to put forth your ideas at the forefront. Someone from abroad may acknowledge and appreciate your effort. Your plan to surprise someone will be successful.

LUCKY SIGN: A revolving disc

Advertisement

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Relax yourself amidst some soothing natural surroundings or reading books. Work will be less but shall keep you occupied. You may be able to finish pending jobs. Part time jobs may have to be reworked upon.

LUCKY SIGN: A gold vase

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

It may prove to be a hectic day but with a promise of bringing in some positive news. Your team needs more interactive sessions from your end. Your spouse will be helpful in managing things at domestic front.

LUCKY SIGN: A neon sign

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Don’t worry if your plans doesn’t seem to be falling in place today, success may begin to roll in a few weeks. Desperate time calls for desperate measures. An ex you may be waiting for is likely to come back.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow sapphire

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You will feel calm after executing that act of being selfless and helping someone. Small arguments don’t need to be dragged for too long. Students may have a real-life learning experience and a day out.

LUCKY SIGN: A milestone

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

People around you will begin to understand your perspective clearly. Those in tech industry will have a successful day and new opportunities ahead. Simple approach may be useful today. Doctors need to keep their records more organized.

LUCKY SIGN: A shimmering shoe

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Your instinct may have been trying to guide you towards something important. Just focus and listen. A friend may call you and have a heart-to-heart conversation. A neighbor may have some surprising news to share.

LUCKY SIGN: A Eucalyptus tree

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

A misconception might lead to a misunderstanding in the future. Clarify things while you still can. A partner may feel possessive about you. You may feel irritated around afternoon. Your senior may need help from you.

LUCKY SIGN: A grey coat

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A severe misunderstanding shall be averted. You have an emotional side whose vulnerability becomes the cause of concern. There may be a plan for a family outing. Your parents may make a travel plan.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue bag

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here