Monthly Numerology: Check Predictions for February 2023

NUMBER 1

February demands a lot of self motivation to finish tasks on time. There is absolutely least space for vague ideas, therefore becoming practical is advised. If working in native place, then there can be new job openings, duties, and responsibilities in the current position. Problems among family members or friends will reduce. Overall, there are only minor ups and downs, so frustration, things will eventually settle down.

LUCKY COLOURS: Peach and creme

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1

DONATE: Chandan in temple

NUMBER 2

It is a smooth and fair month for number 2 to resolve conflicts. They will frequently regard routine as an essential component of life. As per the numerology, this is a strong month for professional and financial advancement and your professional and financial gains will encourage you. Romantic sentiments will rule your mind and push you towards love goals.

You will experience name and fame this month. You might find the companions and love life you always wanted, this month. Married couples will enjoy positive developments in their relationships.

LUCKY COLOURS: White and Blue

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATE: White sweets to poor

NUMBER 3

It’s a month of self expressions and sharing your visions to others effortlessly through speaking, writing, acting, or the creation of art. Your emotional experience will be a learning curve for you. According to numerology for February 2023, you will experience a positive period throughout the course. It’s a fortunate month for this number but still health care is demanded. However, you will also have the opportunity to build many new connections, which will benefit professional development. Sole proprietors should begin their new project.

People in love and married people should respect each other’s boundaries, maintain their composure, and avoid long discussions. Thus, patience is key to maintaining harmony. Business of education, government contracts, books, stationery, counseling, chemicals, teaching and financing proves to be lucky.

LUCKY COLOUR: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATE: Bananas to animals or poor

NUMBER 4

It’s a month of setting small goals and achieving big success. Your seniors at workplace will remain happy with your dedication and commitment towards work. You are a true and real patriot, so those working for defence, NGO’s social causes, health care, welfare organizations and community services witness appreciation and applause this month with new assigned responsibilities.

People in love needs to be more attentive as others might interfere and lock you in weird situations, so restrain from past. Women with family business will run the show efficiently and women engineers will take a leap. Feeding and serving animals should be adopted as a part of lifestyle to amputate the negative effect of planet Rahu.

LUCKY COLOURS: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Salted food to beggars

NUMBER 5

Be careful while falling in partnership firms specially if is with relatives. A romantic date or reply is anticipated. Perform Buddha Pooja or rituals of planet mercury to enhance the beauty of number 5. Avoid fast driving and also impulsive risk taking decisions fast half of the month. Keep and place a 5 step bamboo plant on your office table for luck and prosperity.

Buying a new house or shop is possible. People from dealership industry, film, politics, soccer events and advertising will make successful business trips. Offer green grass or durvah to Lord Ganesha all Wednesdays as he is the lord of number 5.

LUCKY COLOURS: Green and Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Milk to cats or in orphanage

NUMBER 6

The planet Venus which is no 6 proves lucky and loyal to February month. Participation in family get together, corporate parties, social political gatherings, events, auditions, spiritual meetings will give high beneficial reassurance and growth. Love relations enjoys trust. Couples should spend time together to strengthened the bond. Cosmetic and designing industry should concentrate on marketing as high success is possible this month. Doctors, sportspersons, journalists, students, fitness trainers, dairy farmers and brokers enjoys achieving set goals in February.

LUCKY COLOURS: Blue and white

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Steel vessel to poor

NUMBER 7

Keep a crystal piece specially Lotus on your office table for moving luck and prosperity in business. Lawyers, defence serviceman, directors, actors, auditors and politicians should attempt mass meeting or interviews as they are likely to hit the target. Remember to keep respect and regards for others relations, else it could lead misunderstandings.

CA and government officers to enjoy travel and appreciation. People working in export import industries and in foreign lands can anticipate new assignments and monetary growth. Perform milk abhishek of Lord Shiva on Mondays and Ketu Pooja.

LUCKY COLOURS: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Clothes to children

NUMBER 8

It’s an action packed month which will be favourable for professionals as well as personal life. Surgeons, builders, manufacturers, engineers, politicians and farmers likely to capitalize opportunity in the post half of the month. The money invested in property needs to be reviewed. Females should spend more time fulfilling domestic responsibilities and should decline work from home, instead go out to the field for work.

LUCKY COLOURS: Blue and grey

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO 5 and 6

DONATE: Green leafy vegetables to cattle

NUMBER 9

Females should adopt physical exercise as part of their routine, else will suffer from mental depression. Glamour and designing industry enjoys success and applauds. Perform mangal pooja to develop more power of planet Mars or number 9. Wear a red thread around wrist of your right hand. Students and professionals working abroad can receive new options or offers. Land related investments grow with time. If planning to buy new house or vehicle then it’s an ideal month. Love couple can plan a short vacation and exchange their emotions. Singles can also register to matrimonial sites as will end up finding a right compatible match.

LUCKY COLOURS: Pink

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9 and 2

DONATE: Stationery material in Ashrams.

