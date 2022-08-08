Muharram 2022: 12 Months In Islamic Calendar And Their Significance

MUHARRAM 2022: The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is different from the Gregorian calendar, which is followed by most people across the world. The Gregorian calendar charts out the year, month, and day based on the cycle of the sun, whereas the Hijri calendar does that based on the cycle of the moon. Despite the difference, the two calendars consist of the same number of months which is 12.

The first month of the Hijri calendar is Muharram, a sacred month in Islam. On August 8, processions will be carried to mourn the death of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the battle of Karbala. Let us now take a look at the twelve months of the Islamic calendar:

Muharram

The word Muharram translates to forbidden in English. Also known as Muharram-ul-Haram, Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic year. The month is believed to be so sacred that certain actions become forbidden, as they would violate the month’s sanctity.

Safar

The second month is Safar which translates to void. It is the month in which the provisions in Mecca were scarce so people left their houses empty to go out and gather food.

Rabi al-Awwal

In the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi al-Awwal means the first spring. The month is significant as it marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad and his journey from Mecca to Medina. The month also witnessed the death of Prophet Muhammad on the 12th Rabi al-Awwal.

Rabi al-Thani

The fourth month marks the second spring and also refers to the end of springtime. Formally known as Rabi Al-Aakhir, this month the battle of Furu took place.

Jumada al-Awwal

Jumada al-Awwal translates to first parched land and is also known as Jumada al-Ula. During this month, voluntary acts like sadqah or donations are recommended.

Jumada al-Thani

The sixth month, also known as Jumada Al-Akhirah, marks the end of the parched land. First Caliph Abu Bakar passed away on the 22nd of this month. It is also believed to be the month when Fatimah al-Zahra, the youngest daughter of Prophet Muhammad and Khadijah was born.

Rajab

One of the four sacred months, Rajab is the seventh month in the Islamic calendar and is also known as Rajab al-Fard or Rajab the Separate One.

Sha’ban

Sha’ban has its own significance and is believed to be completely devoted to worship. The 15th night of the Sha’ban is considered very blessed as Shab-e-Baraat or a night of forgiveness is observed.

Ramadan

Ramadan is one of the most prominent months of the Muslim calendar. The month is observed by fasting from dusk to dawn. The Holy Quran was revealed in this special month. And the month asks to increase the charity-giving.

Shawwal

The tenth month of the Hijri Calendar begins its first day with the celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, which lasts till day three. Special prayers are offered, along with the distribution of sweets and gifts.

Dhul al-Qadah

The eleventh month on the Hijri Calendar is considered one of the four sacred months as pilgrims embark on the journey to Mecca to commence their Hajj.

Dhul Hijjah

The last month of the Islamic calendar is also the holiest. This month witnesses two special events that are Hajj and Eid ul-Adha.

