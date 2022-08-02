Nag Panchami 2022: Mantras and Rituals According To Zodiac Sign

NAG PANCHAMI 2022: The fifth month of the Hindu calendar, the Sawan month, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and one of the important festivals of this month is Nag Panchmi. This year, Nag Panchami, which is considered extremely auspicious by Hindus, falls on Tuesday, August 2. On this day, people worship Lord Shiva and Nag Devta. As per Hindu mythology, performing these pujas will help devotees obtain Lord Shiva’s blessings and will set them free from their sins.

Puja Rituals

Take a bath and wear clean clothes early morning. Keep a fast on this auspicious day and place an idol of Nag Devta and Lord Shiva where you want to perform the puja. Furthermore, pour water and milk on Nag Devta statue. Following this, present a cup of milk to Nag Devta and offer prasad to Lord Shiva. Recite the mantras of Nag Panchami Puja. Offer the food that you have prepared to Nag Devta.

Mantras for all sun signs:

Celebrating this month is extremely essential for the devotees of Lord Shiva. Devotees of Lord Shiva believe that performing puja on this day can free them from all their troubles. There are different mantras for different zodiac signs. Worshipping Lord Shiva and the Nag Devta with the mantras that are suitable for your zodiac sign will help you to lead a prosperous life.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19): Om Giri Namah

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20): Om Bhudhar Namah

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20): Om Vyal Namah

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22): Om Kakodar Namah

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23): Om Sarang Namah

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22): Om Bhujang Namah

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22): Om Mahidar Namah

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21): Om Vishdhar Namah

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21): Om Ahi Namah

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19): Om Achal Namah

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18): Om Nagpati Namah

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20): Om Shell Namah

