Numerology Today, 05 December, 2022: Check Predictions for Monday Here

Number 1

Love and business commitment needs to be fulfilled legally today as there is some luck playing behind. A beautiful day to smile as you will receive gifts, proposal, rewards or support from loved ones. Remember to offer water to Lord Surya and control aggression as the day has lots to return in terms of money and respect.

Advertisement

MASTER COLOUR: Green and creme

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 1 and 5

DONATIONS: Sunflower seeds in temple

Advertisement

NUMBER 2

Parents, it’s the time to fulfill your dreams about your children. Love will be in the air for couples. Wearing white in important meetings or interviews will bring luck. Spent time with old friends to seek help in future.

Advertisement

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

Advertisement

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Salt to poors

NUMBER 3

The day demands networking through digital marketing for a busines, and social networking for corporate employees to gain the best results in future. Relationship will suffer today if you don’t communicate. So speak up today and don’t remain silent. Creative people will have best time for investment and returns. Thinking of opening a venture can be successfully done today. Educationists, hoteliers, musicians and politicians to have promotions and publicity. Businessmen to meet clients post lunch.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Yellow rice in ashrams

NUMBER 4

Though, the day seems moving fast , you need to target more on proffessional life than household work. Youngsters to share love feelings. Avoid non-vegetarian foods.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Salted Veg food to poors

NUMBER 5

A fortunate and positive day to enjoy relationships. You will go for a short journey with all comforts. Meeting a special person is highly predictable. Shop what you want today. Must invest in stock or property. A day to go for approval of promotion and appraisal. You will also meet your love and stability in career.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Green plants

NUMBER 6

All the targets will be met today and you will create your identity like a winner. Homemakers to feel thankful to God for all the respect and affection given by their family. Government officers to enjoy new profile and promotion. Artist will be able to impress mass. Marriage proposals are on the way.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky aqua

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6 and 2

DONATIONS: Blue pencils or pen to children

NUMBER 7

Place a seven rod wind chims at workplace to create the vibrations of planet Ketu and gain its pure energy. Love and affection surrounding you will fulfill all you dreams today. Don’t forget to donate Yellow Pulses today. Must start your venture with a small brand. Whatever decisions made today should be reviewed financially as you can’t trust your auditors today.

MASTER COLOUR: Beige

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Copper vessel

NUMBER 8

Lucky decisions will enhance your self confidence and you will rock like a star in your field today. It’s a beautiful day to do charity to cattle. Love relations will be healthy between couples. Doctors and manufacturers to receive monetary benefits. It’s best day to buy machinery and invest in property. Physical fitness might suffer due to stress , so adopt a firm of Yoga before sleep.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

NUMBER 9

An ideal day to make business investments or appear for an interview. Favourable day for youngsters to impress their partners. Creative youngsters to take action on their plans. Another best day to enjoy mass speaking, attending an event, hosting a party, shopping or giving competitive exam.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Red handkerchief to a female child.

Read all the Latest News here