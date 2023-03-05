Numerology Today, 05 March, 2023: Check Predictions for Sunday Here

NUMBER 1

You will be victorious in matches and competitive exams like a warrior. You are confident and independent to establish brand through your unique leadership and hold high position in job. Singles to find love alliance. Spouse will be impressed and will support you. A beautiful day to smile as you will receive accolades, proposal, rewards or support from loved ones. People from acting, solar energy, artwork, cosmetics, agriculture and property will top the market today.

Advertisement

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and Teal

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 1 and 5

DONATIONS: Bananas to poor.

NUMBER 2

Offer sugar water to banana tree. Your luck works immensely in professional life, but keep an eye on third person in personal relationships. Females should use this day to apply for new job or business. Women can also invest in business today. Children will enjoy their self confidence, hard work, luck and charm in their performance. Parents will feel proud of the academic and sports performance of their children. Wearing sea green in important interviews will bring high luck. Mediaperson, politicians, designer, doctors and actors to enjoy special success.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Two coconut in temple

Advertisement

NUMBER 3

You will witness success today, no matter how much your enemies pulls you down but ignorance is must here. Go out for dinner today. Creative people like artist will have best time for investment and returns. Thinking of opening a venture can be successfully done today. Sportsperson, stock brokers, airline employees, defence employees, educationists, Hoteliers, musicians and politicians to have promotions and publicity.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

Advertisement

DONATIONS: Wheat in ashrams

NUMBER 4

More than your hard work, it’s your knowledge that favours today. Pending or delayed assignments will be completed today. Keep financial and marketing strategies in action and enjoy returns .Though, the day seems exhaustive, the results will start turning in your favour since morning. Youngsters to share love feelings and avoid distrusting friendship or relationships. Avoid non-vegetarian food or liquor.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

Advertisement

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Green leafy vegetables to cattles or poors

NUMBER 5

Take blessings of Lord Ganesha in temple today. You will feel fortunate today and most of the time will be spend in enjoyments, personality development, friendships, party or celebration. In order to have enhanced growth in career, stop wasting time and use maximum resources. A day to enjoy relationships, touring, taking risk, buying property, playing matches and attending competition. You will go for a short journey today with all luxury. Singles can find a right match today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

Advertisement

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Green grains to cattles or poor.

NUMBER 6

You should take out some time for yourself today. Higher studies, new house, job, new relations, money gains, travel and party will come your way today. Commitments are too high, but you will enjoy them. All the targets will be achieved and you will create your identity like a star. Politicians, sportsperson, brokers, retail, hotelier and students to hit goals and hold victory in field. Homemakers and teachers to feel respected and affectionate by their family. Government officers to enjoy new profile and promotion. Property deals will be handled easily. Awaited marriage proposals like to materialize today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6 and 2

DONATIONS: Blue pencils or pen to children.

NUMBER 7

Luck will boost to resolve pending issues today. Start your day with chanting Guru name and respecting ancestors. Men might struggle in business, but women will see growth. Trust is the only factor to calculate today, so analyse your speech before delivering. Remember to avoid work from home and donate yellow pulses for best results. Small brands will benefit more than giants. Lawyers and software guys must avoid working from home and step out to office.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Stationery to orphans.

NUMBER 8

Chant Lord Shani mantra in the morning. Keep working towards goal as target is too near. Self-confidence and hard work done is the key to help you come out of any difficulty today. It’s a beautiful day to do charity to cattle. Love relations will have a happy moment to relish between couples. Doctors, builders, theatre artists, pharmacist, engineers and manufacturers to receive monetary benefits. It’s best day to buy machinery, inventory, furniture, invest in buying metal or land. Physical fitness might suffer due to busy day , so spend some time with greenery today.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Mustard oil in orphanage.

NUMBER 9

Meditate early morning specially if you are into healing to receive best of the Number 9 which is planet Mars. Fame, luxury, opportunity, stability and property all together makes an excellent day for people who makes mass communication be it actors, singers, designers, politicians or doctors, writers, historians or media guys. An ideal day to make business investments in metal like gold and land. Also the day can be favourable to youngsters to impress their partners. A recommended day to enjoy hoteling, attending an event, hosting a party, shop jewellery, counseling or playing sports.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Tomatoes to poor.

Read all the Latest News here