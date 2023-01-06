Numerology Today, 06 January, 2023: Check Predictions for Friday Here

NUMBER 1

Students and females to enjoy high grades. Be ready to mould your thoughts as per the new opportunities to grow in future. Think practical and avoid partnerships. You will meet a social support who can resolve legal or official issues, but stay away from taking monetary help. Designees, sportsperson, actors, builders and politicians should think twice before accepting new projects as otherwise will face defame. Avoid using leather products to enhance attraction. Worship Lord Surya and take his blessing always

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow and green

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO. 3

DONATIONS: Mustard oil in temple

NUMBER 2

Keep water fountain in the north wall of the house. It’s a supportive day full of prosperity and luxury. Homemakers should host a gathering and welcome the positive energy of the guests. Partnership firms will be more successful than sole properieters. Work from home is preferred over offline. A romantic day to turn your love feelings into permanent relation. Business commitments will be completed with some delays. Avoid travel. Distributor, politicians, lawyers, retailers, educationists, doctors and jewellers must be carefull while signing papers.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO. 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Curd in temple or a needy

NUMBER 3

Offer sugar water to banana tree always. Your sense of humour, soft speech, acedemic knowledge, physical appearance and your magical words successfully establish permanent attraction on others. You will be fortunate whenever you demonstrate your personality as its highly attractive and charming. Yoga trainers, educationists, marketing and sales guys, musicians, designers, students, news anchors, politicians, actors, artist, housewives, hotelier and writers will special profit in career today.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and green

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Yellow rice in temple

NUMBER 4

Perform Rahu Pooja or chant Rahu name 108 times atleast once in a day. This chanting will reduce all challenges in life. You work perfectly as a part of a system, therefore making a great bureaucrat. You will always enjoy your number when working with government or giant brands. Business like brokers, construction, machinery, metals, software and pharmacuetical must avoid signing agreement today. Excellent money management fills your life with less loss more gains, also beautiful experience of being proud father.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO. 9

DONATIONS: Two coconuts in temple

NUMBER 5

Perform rituals of Lord Ganesha today to seek his blessings. Your fortune and strong social network will give support today to enhance fame and career growth. Avoid falling in confusion and take major decisions on property investment with your own will. Sportsperson and travellers will have to wait for the best to come.

MASTER COLOUR: Green and pink

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO. 5

DONATIONS: Tulsi plant in temple or a friend

NUMBER 6

Work with an objective today as it could be easily achieved due to immense luck. Work from home or working online is recommended today. It’s a best combination that bring high growth and achievements in career. You will br extremely lucky for having affection, as a team leader. Sportsperson, defence officers, software engineers, homemakers, teachers, jewellers, actors, jockeys and doctors to go for displaying their skills as the day turns lucky for them. Parents will feel honoured with children’s performance.

MASTER COLOUR: White

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO. 6

DONATIONS: Steel vessel to aashrams

NUMBER 7

Control speech as you can hurt others. It is now necessary to open the arms and welcome the suggestions of others. Although you prefer a small group to work with, today you will get to increase the need of peers. You will also be able to throw great impression on boss with unique performance. Relationship between couples will rise high with trust and respect. Can sign documents today without delays and audits. But it’s a great day for those working in healing, motivation, occult science, spirituality schools, farming and grains. Business relations will be healthy as long as you are apply softness in speech.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO. 7

DONATIONS: Books and stationery material in aashrams

NUMBER 8

Fortune turns totally to support your career and love life. To reduce aggression in nature, you are always recommended to serve stray animals. Remember to be attentive for new opportunity and new relations. There is a senior working with you as a guide, must follow him or her. Transactions in business will be successful and profitable. Agreements or interviews must be carried out without delays. Spending time to attend family events or friends party is likely to happen today. One of the best combinations today to enhance social network and trust in love relations. avoid non vegetarian food and liquor.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO. 6

DONATIONS: Drinking water to cattles

NUMBER 9

If possible carry a red or brown mobile cover or wallet to fetch the energy of planet Mars. You will be more relaxed and prosperous today as the problems are heading towards the end. People from teaching, law, counseling and finance industry will see new heights. Day full of hopes for artists. A beautiful day to approach old friends or peers to gain power in business or job as a great reply is awaited. Must wear red to start the day. It’s a day to share your marriage plan with the family as their support will make future easier. Control expenditures and adopt veg citrus meal in diet.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO. 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Watermelon to a poor.

