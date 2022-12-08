Numerology Today, 08 December, 2022: Check Predictions for Thursday Here

NUMBER 1

It will be a challenging day that keeps you confused as well as busy. Political leaders and Team leader should ignore the offer as it seems difficult deal. Property matters will flow with delays. Money benefits are moderate but without disputes. Remember not to work late hours today as to keep mental health fit. Medical guys, sports captains, solar business, engineers and government officers has a special new offer today. Farming and Education industry seems at profit.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate bananas in Aashram

NUMBER 2

Remember to control emotions in love life and stop bending too much. Your loyalty and honesty is the reason for victory. Also keep wisdom high as people will try to misuse your innocence. Export Import, Doctors, Engineers, brokers, Travel agencies, Stock market and Partnership firms to celebrate success. Will feel down or hurt emotionally by partner or peers

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and crème

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATIONS: Please donate water to cattle

NUMBER 3

Arrow of planning keeps you busy today. High energy and infinite potential together keeps you at the top in your career. Creative thoughts and magical speech will attract your boss at work and family at home. You will be flexible enough to work in all situations therefore success is not far away.

You must be careful with handling money and belongings today. Creative people and public figures to gain fame. Sports coaches to hold victory and money reward. Beautiful time for investment in construction and agriculture. Wear Chandan on forehead in the morning.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and Blue

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Please donate sunflower oil to poor

NUMBER 4

It’s a day to involve in money transactions and finish old projects. People at high position to grow higher and higher. Don’t share plans with anyone in your money matters. Students must apply for government jobs if interested as will be favourable. Donation of Green leafy vegetables will help out to enhance luck. Sportsman and Surgeons financial gains are high and you will also be appreciated for performance. You will be too busy to spend time with family and friend, so quietly listen to their complaints. Charity is must today

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate footwear to beggars

NUMBER 5

Your luck 8a mediocre but you encounter instances where you play role of a leader. An ideal day to propose your feelings to partner. A great day to buy machinery, sell property, sign official documents as well going out for trip. News Anchors, Actors, Handicraft artist, Engineers to receive applauds all corners of place. Remember to avoid indulgence as it could be trick to trap you by enemies

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Please donate Green fruits to children on orphanage

NUMBER 6

Socialize and make new friends is the key to smile today. The day will bring happy results if your work hard towards the target. Be ready to fulfil your dreams today as the time supports your action today. You will enjoy all kinds of luxury on this day. Family affection and support will bring prosperity. The day will spent in fulfilling responsibilities. Retailers, Teachers, Jewellers, Cosmetics business, designers, lawyers, techies, Politicians and actors to enjoy special appraisal and stability.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6 and 9

DONATIONS: Please donate White Rice to poor

NUMBER 7

Light a deepam to your guru or Tulsi ji plant in evening. You should choose your people cleverly and avoid assigning your responsibility to others. Soon the time comes to enjoy relationships, performance and monetary growth all walk of life. Beware of relatives and friends in business today Sportsman to stay away from competitors to avoid further disputes. Opposite gender will help in enhancing fortune. Must perform Lord Shiva rituals to fetch blessings of God.

MASTER COLOUR: Green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATIONS: Please donate Yellow pulses in orphanage

NUMBER 8

Eat citrus and serve animals always. Your day will go in lot of activities happening one after the others. Times to enjoy leadership as all people around are loyal followers of yours. Need to take care of health and spend time with family. Charity will play magical role. Please spend some time around green garden and water plants. Your decisions related to career will be perfect for future, just take guidance of your mentor and follow then.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate umbrella to poor

NUMBER 9

Healers, Vaastu consultants, hoteliers, doctors, pharmacist, surgeon, politicians and Sportsman to enjoy rewards and recognition. The day is full of fame, fun, energy and enthusiasm. Use this to channelize in one direction towards your objective. Financial gains and property registrations are likely to happen today smoothly. Relationship becomes more strong due to mutual trust and gains prosperity

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate a red masoor to poor

