Numerology Today, 08 February, 2023: Check Predictions for Wednesday Here

NUMBER 1

Keep your confidence high. Your performance will be hampered by others victory, but all this is temperory. You must keep your aggression down and take the support of old family members as a guide. Medical practitioners will get a special new offer today. Farming and education industry seems to be at profit.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and Red

Advertisement

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 9

Advertisement

DONATIONS: Wheat in aashram.

Advertisement

NUMBER 2

Advertisement

An emotional day where you should know where to show your tears and where to hide. Your hardwork and honesty is the reason for victory. Remember to keep wisdom high as people will try to misuse your innocence. Liquid business dealers, consultants, teachers, export-import, doctors, engineers, brokers, travel agencies, stock market and partnership firms to celebrate success post evening.

Advertisement

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATIONS: Water to cattles.

NUMBER 3

It’s a unique day for people in love relations to make the status permanent through direct communication. Your imagination and creative thoughts with magical speech will attract your boss at work and family at home. Take care of your belongings. Also be conscious with your image while in family groups. Creative people like designers, writers, actors and musicians and motivational speakers to gain name and fame. Good time for investment in construction and agriculture. Worship your Guru all mornings.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and Red

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Chandan in temple

NUMBER 4

You should go to temple and take blessings of planet Rahu. You will earn lot of money today but at the cost of either your health or personal family life. People at high position to grow higher and higher. Avoid non-vegetarian for and liquor. If interested, students must apply for government jobs. Donation of clothes will help out to enhance fortune. Manufacturer’s and doctor’s financial gains are high and you will also be appreciated for performance. Charity is a must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Footware to beggars

NUMBER 5

People who were waiting for a change in profession will experience a wonderful new employment. An ideal day to propose your feelings to partner. A great day to buy stocks, land, play sports matches, sell property, sign official documents as well. Software engineers, directors, news anchors, actors, artist, educationist, lawyers and politicians to receive applauds from all corners of place. Remember to control speech as it could harm your goodwill.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Green fruits to children on orphanage.

NUMBER 6

Today is a day to forecast success through current oppurtunity. Its a prosperous day which also brings opportunities in career. The day will bring happy results if work is done as a team. Be ready to fulfill your dreams today as the time supports your action. You will enjoy all kinds of benefits on this day. Family respect and support will bring prosperity. Housewivies, designers, lawyers, techies, politicians and actors to enjoy special appreciation and fortune.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6 and 9

DONATIONS: Curd to poor.

NUMBER 7

The day seems to be reducing confusion and aggression. Post-lunch there will be something new knocking the door. You should turn down new offers today as they will be non productive. Soon the time comes to enjoy relationships, performance and monetary growth in all walk of life. Beware of uuhealthy food and stay away from late night parties today. Old family member’s support in business today can be highly useful. Sportsperson to enjoy victory and fame. Opposite gender and elders will help in enhancing luck. Must perform rituals to fetch blessings of God Shiva.

MASTER COLOUR: Green and yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 3

DONATIONS: Bronze or Copper metal.

NUMBER 8

You will feel too busy to take more responsibility. Try to associate with big brands in business. Time to enjoy leadership as all people around you are loyal followers of yours. Need to take care of healthy lifestyle and spend time with family. Soft speech and charity will play magical role. Spend some time around garden.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Black objects to poor.

NUMBER 9

Humanity is the key of your treasure, so be genuine and kind always. Actors, healers, trainers, jewellers, counsellor, surgeon, politicians and sportsperson to enjoy rewards and recognition. The day is full of benefits, opportunities, fame, fun, energy and enthusiasm. Use this to channelize your objective. Financial gains and property registrations are likely to happen today smoothly. Relationship to bloom with trust and prosperity.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: A red handkerchief.

Read all the Latest News here