Numerology Today, 09 December, 2022: Check Predictions for Friday Here

NUMBER 1 (PEOPLE BORN ON 1ST, 20TH,19TH AND 28TH)

Confidence, self-trust, professionalism, communication, adaptability and networking will open all the doors of success today. Able to win competition like a warrior. Your creative style of speech, will hit the bright impression on others. Couple to stay prosperous and enjoy love relations. Government officers, Doctors, Musicians and Glamor industry to achieve grand popularity.

MASTER COLOURS: Red and Brown

LUCKY DAY: Sunday and Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATIONS: Please donate papaya to beggar

NUMBER 2 (PEOPLE BORN ON 2ND, 11TH, 20TH AND 29TH)

Partners will benefit you in many areas today. You will get carried away with others emotional stories, please avoid listen too much. It’s also a great day to spend in upskilling and job or business hunting. Consultancy firms will enjoy special achievement today. Go for stock market investments and export business deals. Romance in the relations will grow to reach prosperity only if you remain uninfluenced from others in between.

MASTER COLOURS: Pink

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO 2

DONATIONS: Please donate curd today to beggars

NUMBER 3 (PEOPLE BORN ON 3RD, 12TH,22TH AND 30TH)

Artist can earn lot of name and fame due to their mentors and parents. Also is great opportunity for designers and scientist knocking. It’s time to harvest your crop and make money out of it in the same week. Your plans should be ready on paper to execute. Highly impressive day especially for politicians and lawyers. It’s best day to shop clothes or decor. Designers, hoteliers, anchors, coaches and financers, musicians to enjoy special achievements today. Please start your day eating yellow rice

MASTER COLOURS: Red

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Please donate chandan in temple

NUMBER 4 (PEOPLE BORN ON 4TH,13TH, 22, 31ST)

Use the power of money and government connections to accelerate business. Major decisions taken in finance books lot of profit. Heater artist or actors, anchors and dancers must apply for auditions as bright chances to receive benefits today. Manufacturers of metal and garments to end the day with large profits. Please green leafy veg food to keep stable health.

MASTER COLOURS: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate salty food to animals

NUMBER 5 (PEOPLE BORN ON 5TH, 14TH, 23RD)

Movement or travel will be the reason for your happiness today. You will receive complete support of family and friends to resolve long time issues. Monetary profits to avail and likely to receive return on investment in export import. You need to open your eyes and acknowledge the love and respect given by your partner. Must try luck in stock market, Sports, events, competitive exams and interviews today. Your partner is all yours today.

MASTER COLOURS: Green and Red

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Please donate liquids to pets

NUMBER 6 (PEOPLE BORN ON 6TH, 15TH, 24TH)

Work from is the best idea to click today. Home decor, beauty products, accessory, food, jewellery, retail, cloth business and politics will be offered new opportunities and benefits. A luxurious day that brings prosperity and completeness to life. The time to resolve issues with partner and go out for shopping. Designers, event management, brokers, chefs, Students to receive new assignments that enhances growth. Romantic relationship will bring happiness back home

MASTER COLOURS: Violet

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate white handkerchief to female

NUMBER 7 (PEOPLE BORN ON 7TH, 16TH AND 25TH)

It’s a day to share emotional feelings with love partner. You can trust your partners and colleagues today for assigning responsibility. Accept all the offers in business or jobs today. Open your arms and accept the suggestions of mother, sister or wife. The problem that seems big today will definitely reduce within this week. Someone is offering a proposal, personnel or business, it’s should be welcome as will benefit you in future. Lawyers, Theatre artist, CA, Software guys to face special luck

MASTER COLOURS: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO 7

DONATIONS: Please donate raw Turmeric in ashrams

NUMBER 8 (PEOPLE BORN ON 8TH, 17TH AND 26TH)

Students should take the advantage of luck and past karmas today. Government officers, sales professionals, property builders, media employees and techies will be benefited by their company in terms of promotions or compensation also decisions related to property will turn in your favour. However legal disputes will still take time to settle down. Doctors and Manufacturers will feel honoured with achievements. Keep head cool as likely to have arguments with partners in person. Donating grains and eating citrus is must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY No: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate umbrella to needy

NUMBER 9 (PEOPLE BORN ON 9TH, 18TH AND 27TH)

The cycle of fortune continues to throw light with offering popularity, luck, money, stability and luxury today. A fantastic day for those in love to express their emotions in written. Business relations and deals will hit heights. People in glamor industry and media will enjoy fame and Politicians will cater great opportunities today. So public figures must use this day to collaborate and attain progress. Trainers, designers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and actors enjoy best of popularity.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate pomegranate to poor

