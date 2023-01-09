Numerology Today, 09 January: Your Career in Government Services

NUMEROLOGY TODAY, 09 JANUARY, 2023: If you are aiming to be in a government organization then the possibility increases if you have the numbers 4, 6 and 9 in your date of birth date directly or indirectly. For getting to a very high post in government, you need to be much focused, hardworking discipline and determine to clear the competitive examination.

NUMBER 4

The number 4 provides all the qualities stated. It is also number of planning, without proper planning you cannot achieve success. The number 4 brings order, discipline and management skills in the person’s style work. The number 4 is also responsible for holding high positions. People with this number knows how to get work done from others, therefore making him great strategist. It also makes you ambitious and practical. He learns how to achieve his aim with thorough hard work.

NUMBER 6

The number 6 gives the sense of responsibility and strong determination needed in order to reach the goal. It brings immense opportunity and you learn how to crack them as well. It opens golden doors to prove your abilities.

NUMBER 9

The number 9 gives you fame the society. It makes a person very caring and strong, he is mentally alert and knowledgeable. It prompts person’s intelligence in the right direction. It is needed to be ambitious, authoritative and achieve success in the professional front.

For those who are wishing to represent government positions or a part of government, but are missing with these numbers, then they should adopt these numbers in their mobile number series to use the best of the planet energy.

LUCKY COLOURS: White and black

LUCKY DAY: Saturday and Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Footwear to beggars

Keep a piece of alum on your office table.

