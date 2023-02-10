Numerology Today, 10 February, 2023: Check Predictions for Friday Here

NUMBER 1

(People born on 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th)

It’s a day to wear something from family of colour “red". You should try to join hands with other groups, lead a team, deliver speech, attend a family function, attend interviews or express love to special friend today. Eat something yellow for lunch to keep health positive.

MASTER COLOURS: Beige and orange

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 1

DONATIONS: Yellow fruits to poor.

Advertisement

NUMBER 2

(People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th)

Manipulations and diplomacy is required in work today. Follow moon cycle to take significant decisions.Take the blessings of Lord Shiva and planet Moon. If you deal in liquids, electronic, medicines and export-imports, solar energy, agriculture and chemicals, then you will gain profit today.

MASTER COLOUR: Creme

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2

DONATIONS: White rice to beggars

NUMBER 3

Advertisement

(People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th)

Your teacher or mentors will shower their blessings today to take success and growth. It’s a day to plan for future. The day is full of success for students . Your efforts will be recognized but remember to thank your mentor. It’s a great day to impress your partner but only through written communication. An ideal day to propose your love for marriage. Sportsperson to win the battle with the help of old coach.Today government officers, artist, sportsperson, distributors and educationist will also see growth. Females must cook yellow coloured meal and serve to whole family to increase the power of Guru planet.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Sandalwood in temple

Advertisement

NUMBER 4

(People born on 4th, 13th, 22, 31st)

Money transactions or capital require audit and verification. The day is full of high management in finances. Remember, money invested today should be confidential. Most of the time should be spent in reviewing documents. If dealing with export imports, restaurants, stocks, jewellery, manufacturimg, retails, then be careful, just listen to your heart. Personal relationships will have an emotional turn, likely to hurt somebody, so be careful in communication. Follow meditation to keep cool .

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

Advertisement

DONATIONS: Green grapes to children

NUMBER 5

(People born on 5th, 14th, 23rd)

It’s easy to balance proffessional and personal life which leads to satisfaction and prosperity. Be careful of not using your freedom extra. Beware of your overspending attitude and save for future. Be generous and emotional with friends and relatives. People in sports, glamour, construction, media, foreign commodities and sports to face special appraisal. Wearing aqua will help you to stay lucky. Avoid Liquor and non-vegetarian for today. Property related decisions to turn in your favour.

MASTER COLOURS: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

Advertisement

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Saplings to children

NUMBER 6

(People born on 6th, 15th, 24th)

Females should wear a silver bangle in their left hand and worship Goddess Lakshmi. You will feel blessed to have support of family, friends and colleagues. You will have enough luck to take risk in government tenders. A fine day to go for healing, attending reviews, buying clothes, jewellery, vehicles, mobile, house or plan a short trip. Wear light colours clothes today.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Sugar in temple

NUMBER 7

(People born on 7th, 16th , 25th )

Your maturity can handle the best and the worst situations specially at work with ease. Add salt in your water before bathing today. Life will swing between ups and downs, need to use wisdom, specially today. Open your mind to accept the new opportunity specially if it belongs to smaller brand or opposite gender. Taking advice of seniors in family will help in saving money for future. Business deals related to manufacturing, machinery, gold, education and software will be highly successful. Marriage proposals to be delayed today. Visiting Lord Shiva temple and performing rituals will bring blessings to attain prosperity.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Bananas to cattles

NUMBER 8

(People born on 8th, 17th and 25th)

It’s a day complete of and new assignments. Use the power family’ goodwill, knowledge and money today wherever you want best output. Legal cases will be resolved using the might of influential people or money. However networking will play a role today to crack business deals. Your partner will get needs your time, so try to manage from your busy schedule. Students must work towards goal as its near. All your decisions will be placed perfect as you hold high wisdom. Charity is must today

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Spinach to cattles

NUMBER 9

(People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

A beautiful day for couples to go out and increase trust. Government tenders, property deals, defence course, medical courses will be profitable. People in glamour, software, occult science, music, media or education industry will celebrate popularity. Young politicians and young artists will be offered some new positions today. Parents of musicians will be proud of their children today.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Watermelon to poor.

Read all the Latest News here