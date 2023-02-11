Numerology Today, 11 February, 2023: Check Predictions for Saturday Here

NUMBER 1

It’s a slow moving day with complexities. Legal matters, contracts, guidance of mentor, establishing new relationships or preparing for interview will have complications today. Today you will enjoy all the appreciation, but while gaining money or achieving target in the company, you will face jealousy of peers. In order to attain success, join hands with your seniors. You will have to be diplomatic today in personnel life. Must remember to worship Lord Surya throughout.

MASTER COLOUR: Crème

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 1

DONATE: Wheat in ashrams today

NUMBER 2

Be cautious with your words while having discussions with opposite gender. It is a beautiful day to start with music and enjoy shopping with partner. It’s a great day to enter into contracts or tenders. Diplomatic communication is required to beat the opponents at workplace. It’s also a great day to spend emotional time with loved ones. Drink water to keep your cool. Special rituals for Lord Shiva to be performed.

MASTER COLOUR: White

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATE: Milk to beggars or cattle

NUMBER 3

Marriage proposals are looking fortunate for future. Take care of your belongings and rethink on property related issues. The day is full of self-expressions through sensible conversations. Forget past incidents and speak your heart to make the best of the day. It’s a great day to socialize and impress your friends. Students from finance and government exams can enjoy high scores today.

MASTER COLOUR: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 7

DONATE: Kumkum in temple

NUMBER 4

Try to have a control over expenditures and new investments today. The day is full of actions and business plans. Client’s presentations will be awesome and appreciated. Personal relationships will get normal without any miscommunication. Eating saffron sweets and citrus is a must to keep a healthy mind. Spend some moments around green surroundings to bring fortune.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

Donate: Tulsi ji plant to a friend

NUMBER 5

Keep a fountain in the north wall of house. Keep control on sharing thoughts as it is likely to hurt others. Don’t let your bold attitude overtake your decisions as it is a high risk. Investments are all risk free, so go ahead. Wearing sea green will help in meetings. Go out for interviews and proposals happily. Property related decisions seems perfect today. Travel lovers can explore trips abroad. Discipline in food and drinks is must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Green fruits to orphans

NUMBER 6

Remember to stay in mass gathering today. Your energy is infinite, so use it only in one direction. Today is a day to fulfill all commitments. You will feel blessed to have support of children and colleagues. Glamour, training, export import, cloth, real estate and luxury items related business to enjoy special luck. A fine day to buy vehicles, house, machinery, or jewelry, decor, cosmetics, garments food. Your stock market investments will be favorable. Romantic date in evening will bring dreams full of happiness.

MASTER COLOURS: Aqua and peach

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: White sweets in temple

NUMBER 7

Keep a 5 step bamboo plant on office table for luck. It’s a day to implement your old contacts today and show your smartness in money deals today. Rational decisions taken today will reduce liabilities in business. The day demands no compromises with the partner or clients. Try to accept the suggestions of lawyers as they will benefit. Marriage proposals will materialize today. Visiting Lord Shiva temple and performing Abhishek will strengthen. Blessings of planet Neptune will be required for success.

MASTER COLOURS: Sea green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Sugar to poor

NUMBER 8

If you are waiting to find the right match for marriage, then it’s a favourable day. You need to keep flexible attitude and avoid impulsiveness. You need to use the power of government connections today. Legal cases will be resolved using money settlement and diplomatic approach. Your intuition will help crack business deals today. Your partner will get impressed with your simplicity. Students will succeed in all the fields. You will be busy all day dealing with money transactions, therefore the day ends with high amount of satisfaction. Charity for cattle is a must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Footwear to needy

NUMBER 9

Remember to use a red pen for enhanced luck today. There is no hurdle in gaining popularity, just listen to your intuition and move on. Mutual trust should be considered to resolve old disputes. People in love to go forward and propose their partner. Business relations and deals will be done due to good luck. People in politics, liquids, medicines, designing, media, finance or education industry will pick massive growth. People in love to speak and end disputes. Parents of sportsperson will be proud of their children.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Red cosmetics to a female friend.

