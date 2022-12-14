Numerology Today, December 14: Check Predictions for Wednesday Here

NUMBER 1

Immense energy and blessings of planet mercury fills you with fortune today. You are confident and independent to establish business unit or hold high position in job . Personally, emotions seem enjoying luck and favour. A beautiful day to smile as you will receive accolades, proposal, rewards or support from loved ones. Solar business, jewellers, Engineers, electronics, metal, grains, cosmetics and clothes business will receive benefits.

MASTER COLOUR: Green and Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1 and 5

DONATIONS: Oil in temple

NUMBER 2

A great day to build trust in love relations and enjoy the bond. Children will enjoy their self-confidence and growth in their performance results. Parents, it’s the time to invest more for children. A day to enter into new profile or venture. Wearing Sky blue or Aqua in important meetings or interviews will bring high luck. Spent time with old friends to seek help in future. Lawyers, liquid business, dentists, chefs, sports students and actors to enjoy special success.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Sugar to poor.

NUMBER 3

Eat jaggery to start the day to continue the magic of your personality. Your recognition and promotion both are promising a new development in professional life. Relationship will bloom today if you communicate, so you should not remain silent. Creative people will have best time for investment and returns. Thinking of opening a venture can be successfully done today. Educationists, hoteliers, musicians and politicians to have promotions and publicity. Businessmen to meet clients post lunch.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Yellow pulses in ashrams

NUMBER 4

Remember to break the silence and discontinue your reserved nature. It’s a best day to open the heart to share emotions. Movement is possible in work area and it’s positive throughout as will be stable and long lasting. Though, the day seems confused and aimless, the results will be seen turning in your favour late evening. Youngsters to share love feelings and avoid misusing friendship or relationships. Please avoid non-veg or liquor.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Citrus veg food to poor

NUMBER 5

Place a alum piece on office table. Wheel of fortune is turning towards your goal achievement. A day to enjoy relationships, shopping, taking risk, buying stock, playing matches and facing competition. You will go for a short journey today with all comforts. Meeting a special person is highly predictable. Shop what you want today. Must invest in stock or property. A day to go for approval of promotion and appraisal. You will also meet a special friend or a guide.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Please donate green grains to poor.

NUMBER 6

A fabulous day to convert romantic feelings into marriage. Married life gains more trust and strong bond between the couples today. All the targets will be hit today and you will create your identity like a winner. Politicians to hit goals and hold victory in field. Homemakers to feel respected and affectionate by your family. Government officers to enjoy new profile and promotion. Artist will be able to impress mass. Property deals will be handled easily. Marriage proposals are on the way.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6 and 2

DONATIONS: Cosmetic items to domestic helper

NUMBER 7

Always remember, you will always be benefited on the foreign lands. Eat fennel seeds at least once a day to control ill effects if at all. Your maturity will play an important role in personal life. Love and affection surrounding you will fulfil your ear with happiness. Remember to take blessings of ancestors to start the day. Small brands will benefit more than giants. Whatever decisions made today should be blindly followed as you can trust your peers today.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATIONS: Copper vessel

NUMBER 8

Plan to invest in marketing today. Your energy and talent have infinite boundaries which makes you a great leader today. Your hard work done in past will help you come out of any difficulty today. It’s a beautiful day to do charity to cattle. Love relations will be healthy between couples. Doctors, pharmacist, engineers and manufacturers to receive monetary benefits. It’s best day to buy machinery and invest in property. Physical fitness might suffer due to stress, so adopt a firm of Yoga before sleep.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Drinking water to cattle.

NUMBER 9

It makes you a promising political leader and a charmer today. Your number belongs to humanity which should not be forgotten. Always remember to take care of your belongings and self-image as both are likely to get hurt by already known person. An ideal day to make business investments except in stocks. Also, the day can be favourable to youngsters to impress their partners. Creative designers to take action on their plans. An impressive day to enjoy mass speaking, attending an event, hosting a party, shop jewellery, counseling or playing sports.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Red handkerchief to a female child.

