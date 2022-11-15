Numerology Today, 15 November, 2022: Check Predictions for Tuesday Here

NUMBER 1: People born on 1st, 20th,19th and 28th

It’s a day of appreciation and applause. Light a deepam to your Guru today. It’s a day to receive returns from all the good Karma of past. With the blessings of God, you will achieve high accolades and respect in society. Open your arms and eyes to except an old friend’s offer. You will meet a connection who can help you to resolve legal or official issues through his strong background. Actors to receive an offer and must accept it. Please avoid using leather products to enhance attraction.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATIONS: Please donate saplings in ashrams

NUMBER 2: People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th

A relationship-building day. Females should wear kumkum today. Romantic relationship and relationship with children, both seems faithful and therefore doing best of its time. A romantic day to turn your feelings into reality. Business commitments will be fulfilled smoothly. Time to fall in partnership with big company. Avoid delegating. Politicians must be careful while signing papers. People from service industry of any kind witnesses high growth and benefits. Control emotions while take person decisions.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Please donate White Rice to poor

NUMBER 3: People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th

Avoid using metal, instead use wooden products always to stay blessed with planet Guru. Politicians or public dealers to use this day at fullest. Artists of theater must go new beginning at workplace will . Luck will favour but remember don’t share financial matter today while you are with friends. Musicians, Designers, Students, News Anchors, Politicians, Actors, Artist, Housewives, Hotelier and Writers likely to have special announcement for career growth

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Thursday and violet

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATIONS: Please donate raw turmeric to needy

NUMBER 4 ( People born on 4th,13th, 22, 31st)

Couple will spend time together and attain prosperity. Its a favourable day for collaborations or partnerships. Keep patience while waiting for returns from investment as it will favour you soon. You will complete all assignments perfectly on time. Donating of clothes or footwear will bring magical returns. Business like construction, machinery, metals, software and brokers must avoid signing agreement today. Excellent professional life and also beautiful experience of being proud parents

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate clothes to orphanages

NUMBER 5 (People born on 5th, 14th, 23rd)

Wear light coloured clothes so as to make success and growth high but travel plans will be successful. A day to receive recognition in public of your performance. A day to make property or stock investments as money benefits will be knocking soon. Sportsman and travelers to have the best outcome. Wear Green to enhance luck in meetings. Must go to propose your love as life offers gifts of your choice today

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Please donate Green fruits to poor

NUMBER 6 (People born on 6th, 15th, 24th)

A day to attend family commitments and enjoy socializing. A day to attain satisfaction and self esteem. Its a buzy day with lot of things happening in personal and professional life. Will go out to attend functions, meet friends, family outing, picnic, stage performances and shopping. Remember to keep smiling and stay great full to God for all the things. You are favorite of many in the family. Designers, dancers jwellers, actors, Jockeys and doctors to go for displaying their skills as the day turns lucky for them. Fathers to guide children for future can, it be favorable to their life

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate cosmetic product to domestic helper

NUMBER 7 (People born on 7th, 16th and 25th)

A great to involve in documentation and money transactions. It could be a day of ups and down but with the support of peers or family members, you can be completely successful. The day seems applying knowledge and wisdom involving money decisions . Relationship will give trust and respect in return of your past life karma. Need not to trust documents today as the day needs an audit. But it’s a great day for those working in Government tenders, real estate, Schools, Interiors, Grains. Business relations will be healthy as long as you don’t stay emotional.

Master colour: Yellow and Blue

Lucky day Monday

Lucky no 7

Donations: Please donate yellow sweets in temple

NUMBER 8 ( People born on the 8th, 17th and 26th)

Enhance your network as you will be recognized on a public platform today. Forget past and move on ,break stubbornness and follow the advice of elders. Success is not far and now you can take many responsibilities on your shoulders. Transactions in business will be successful but pre lunch. Agreements or interviews must be attended. Spending time with family is must today. Please avoid travel today. One of the best combinations today to increase money balance and love relations.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

Donations: Please donate green grains to cattle

NUMBER 9 (People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

Its a day to use at fullest for dancers, painters, make artists, scientists, designers and musicians that builds brand image. People from medical science, scientist, glamour industry, finance, astrology, vast and architecture will see new heights. Day full of achievements and appraisal for people in creative art. A beautiful day to approach government connections or peers to gain power in business or job as a great reply is waiting . Go to wear red today. Females to take care of health and follow strict vegetarian diet.

Master colour: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Please donate red fruits to poor

