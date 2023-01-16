Numerology Today, 16 January, 2023: Check Predictions for Monday Here

NUMBER 1

The day should be spent in take healing sessions, sign government contracts, attending presentations sponsor events and play tournaments. You should extend support to friends or relatives to resolve legal or official issues through your strong background. Avoid using leather products to enhance attraction.

MASTER COLOUR: Beige

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 3

Donations: Oranges to beggars

NUMBER 2

Advertisement

Be careful in relationships, as could face infidelity. Today you should ignore personal issues and concentrate on career path to enhance speed of growth. Time to decline offers of partnership. Avoid sharing future plans. Politicians must be careful while signing papers.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue and Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO. 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Curd in temple or to poor

NUMBER 3

Today you should enlighten your power of 6th sense through spirituality and meditation as it will show you a path toward growth. Your presence on stage will be charming. A new relationship is also likely to meet on your way. Luck will favour for public figures and lawyers. Musicians, designers, students, news anchors, politicians, actors, artist, housewives, hotelier and writers likely to have special announcement for career growth.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO. 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Green grass to cattles

NUMBER 4

Eating green and citrus brings physical and mental health growth. Business like construction, machinery, metals, software and brokers must avoid signing agreement today. Excellent professional life and also beautiful experience of being proud parents.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

Advertisement

LUCKY NO. 6

DONATIONS: Lemon to poor.

NUMBER 5

Your boss and colleagues supports your ideas and will appreciate your efforts. A Lucky day for a romantic date. A day to make property or stock investments. Sportsperson and travellers to have the best outcome. Wear green to enhance luck in meetings. Must go to propose your love as life offers gifts of your choice today. Glamour industry will enjoy all corners of career.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

Advertisement

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO. 5

DONATIONS: White flour to poor.

NUMBER 6

Romance and promises will rule your mind today but need to beware of mistrust. Business and job growth will be handsome but personal issues will be more complex today, so remember to be away of arguements. Remember not to take too many responsibilities on your shoulder as you can’t make all happy. Hotelier, travellers, jewellers, actors, jockeys and doctors to go for displaying their skills as the day turns lucky for them. Take the guidance of coaches in sports for future as it be favourable to their life.

Advertisement

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO. 6

DONATIONS: Sugar in aashrams

NUMBER 7

Advertisement

Begin your day with touching the feet of elders in home. A great day for lawyers, software engineers, students, sportsperson and CAs. The day seems applying knowledge and wisdom involving money decisions. Avoid facing disputes as it will harm your image. Love relationship will give trust and respect in return of your honesty. Need not trust documents today as the day needs an audit. But it’s a great day for those working in courts, theatre,technology, government tenders, real estate, schools, interiors amd grains.

MASTER COLOUR: brown

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Wheat in aashrams

NUMBER 8

You will be busy solving issues of domestic cases today. Short term goal will be achieved but long term goals need to redesigned. Time to take care of health and follow healthy lifestyle. Transactions in business will be successfull but pre-lunch. Family functions, presentations, Govenment agreements or interviews must be attended. Avoid long drives. One of the best combinations today to increase mediations power amd strenghten love relations.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO. 6

DONATIONS: Green grains to cattle.

NUMBER 9

Wear a red thread around wrist of your right hand and remain in public to accelerate your charm. People from media, sport, construction, medical, politics and glamour industry will see new heights.Day full of achievements and money returns for prople in education or creative art. A beautiful day to approach family connections to enhance business or job as a great reply is waiting. Must wear red to start the day.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Orange peice of cloth to females.

Read all the Latest News here