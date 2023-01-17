Numerology Today, 17 January, 2023: Check Predictions for Tuesday Here

NUMBER 1

Most of the problems are taking larger shape but will be heading towards end within this week. If planning for new thing, be it new place, position, friend or new investment in business, new job, and new house then there will be compromises and be cautious of legal matter. Medical practitioners has a special new offer today. Farming and education industry will be at profit.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Food in Ashram

NUMBER 2

Place a two step bamboo plant on working table. Remember not to behave like an open book today. People will take advantage of your innocence and over helping attitude. You need to learn to say " No" sometime. Remember to keep wisdom high as people will try to misuse your innocence. Export, import, doctors, engineers, brokers, travel agencies and partnership firms to celebrate success. You are likely to feel down or hurt emotionally by partner or peers.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATE: Sugar in Ashrams

NUMBER 3

Place a red bulb in the south wall of the house. Be judgemental at work today to guess the intentions of your colleagues. Creative thoughts and magical speech will attract your boss at work, and family at home. You must be careful while handling money. Creative people and public figures to gain fame. Sports coaches to hold victory and money reward. Beautiful time for investment in construction and agriculture. Wear chandan on forehead in the morning.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and Blue

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATE: Sunflower oil to poor

NUMBER 4

The arrow of planning and strategies in business will be a guide to growth today. People in government jobs and politics should work constantly towards their goal today as post half they will receive great rewards. People at high position to grow higher and higher. Students must apply for government jobs, if interested, as it will be favourable. Donation of green leafy vegetables will help out to enhance luck. Sportsperson’s financial gains are high and you will also be appreciated for performance. You will be too busy to spend time with family and friend, so quietly listen to their complaints.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and grey

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Salty food to animals

NUMBER 5

You need to avoid shortcuts and work genuinely today to achieve success and satisfaction if working in politics. An ideal day to propose your feelings to partner. A great day to buy machinery, sell property, sign official documents as well going out for trip. News Anchors, actors, handicraft artist, engineers to receive applauds from all corners of place. Remember to avoid indulgence as it could be trick to trap you by enemies. Your leadership role will benefit many in the surrounding. Therefore coached of sports should be ready to take up new challenges.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Salt in Ashrams

NUMBER 6

The day will bring happy results if your work is in the field of sales, food, marketing, trading, distribution, defense, airlines, jewellery, cosmetics and home decor. Be ready to fulfill your dreams today as the time supports your action today. You will enjoy all kinds of benefits on this day. Family affection and support will bring prosperity. The day will spent in luxury designers, lawyers, techies, politicians and actors to enjoy special appraisal and stability.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6 and 9

DONATE: Curd to poor

NUMBER 7

Perform ketu Puja. Remember to keep around shaped copper coin in purse. There are ways to grow financially with old property today. Soon the time comes to enjoy relationships, performance and monetary growth in all walk of life. Beware of relatives and friends in business today. Sportsperson to stay away from competitors to avoid further disputes. Must perform Lord Shiva and Ketu rituals to fetch blessings of God.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Clothes to orphanages

NUMBER 8

Avoid aggression. Relax your mind and stop over thinking as all will be fine. Time to enjoy leadership as all people around are loyal followers of yours. Need to take care of health. Charity will play magical role. Please spend some time around green garden. You should attend public events as many as you can today and hold the mic.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Salted food to poor

NUMBER 9

Female should do exercise without fail throughout. The day will be spent more in chatting, reading, planning, healing art, exercising, household work, fulfilling domestic possibilities, hosting a party, performing social work and trading in stocks. Dermatologists, auditors, scientist surgeon, politicians and sportsperson to enjoy rewards and recognition. The day is full of fun, energy and enthusiasm. Use this to channelize in one direction towards your objective. Financial planning and property registrations are likely to happen today.

MASTER COLOUR: Red and blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Raw turmeric in temple.

