Numerology Today, 21 November, 2022: Check Predictions for Monday Here

NUMBER 1: (People born on 1st, 20th, 19th and 28th)

Your academic qualification and social image will be the reason to clear interviews. It’s a great time to social if into politics. High possibility of winning in games and sports. Business of home decor, school, electronics, medicines and finance will see smooth recoveries. You should finish selling important assignments before sunset today.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1

DONATIONS: Please donate yellow pulses to beggars

NUMBER 2 (People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th)

You will feel insecurity in love relations and keep yourself away from mass gathering. Legal commitments will be fulfilled smoothly. Today someone can take advantage of your innocence, so be careful. Youngsters should attend auditions and fetch popularity. Export Import business and Politicians will see new heights. Take a milk water bath in the evening today to reduce negative thoughts that are brewing rapidly in mind.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATIONS: Donation of coconut oil in temple

NUMBER 3 (People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th)

You have an opportunity to interact with large group today but that circle you have few people who are jealous and negative wishers, so restrain from sharing finances with them. To release stress, the best remedy is to keep a Tulsi ji leaf in mouth to start your day. Promotion or appraisal at workplace will welcome you. People will be impressed by your knowledge as well as speech. All the decisions take today will turn in favour specially those who are politicians, educationist, musicians, bankers or writers. Those in love must exchange their feelings with gifts. Don’t forget to chant your guru’s name and wear chandan on forehead before starting your day

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and violet

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATIONS: Donate a green plant to a friend

NUMBER 4 (People born on 4th, 13th, 22, 31st)

Your management skill shines bright and therefore success is not far as you will get work done from others smartly. No time to relax, must be sowing seed today for future is the action for the day. It’s a best day to travel especially for those in sports, politics and entertainment industry. Construction or Stock market business will face growth and movement but media, metal, medical and agriculture sector will new opportunity. Students and Marketing guys are likely to hit their month end targets. Please avoid having Non Veg today

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Donating a broom in temple

NUMBER 5 (People born on 5th, 14th, 23rd)

Control aggression and over spendthrift nature to use the blessings of Lord Ganesha. It’s an excellent day for married people to have the best family day and for singles to find their love to. An old connect will be of help in growing pilots, travel and other commission agents, bankers, Sportsman, actors and Politicians to enjoy special luck. Favorable movement i for those in sales and especially in sports coaching. Students will also enjoy their academic achievements today

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Must donate green leafy vegetables

NUMBER 6 (People born on 6th, 15th, 24th)

People from entertainment and media industry needs to be cautious of documents and their rivals. An day to exchange money, attend family functions, getting engaged, love feelings, go for travel, represent skills, giving presentations, facing mass media, celebrate victory. Work from home 8s recommended for IT guys. Those who are looking for property to set up new factory will be able to finalize an option.

MASTER COLOUR: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Donations of white sugar to poor

NUMBER 7 (People born on 7th, 16th and 25th)

Beware of your peers and grab all minor major opportunities knocking and you will remain hero of the time today, so must take risk in business. Your wisdom and analysis is demanded to play in law suits. Victory in sports and academic all possible as a part of your shinning time. Relationship will bloom and opposite gender will accelerate luck for you today. Must read and chant guru mantra to. A beautiful day for politicians but soft speech will play a key. Remember to take the blessings of parents and provide your services to them.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATIONS: Please donate Green grains in orphanage

NUMBER 8 (People born on the 8th, 17th and 26th)

Feed and serve animals all through your life to fetch the blessings of Lord Shani. Money incoming on its way but will adopt some manipulations. The bigger is the brand, higher is the success. With the help of your goodwill you will be rewarded by the end of the day specially if you are a manufacturer. You will spend more time in acquiring knowledge of higher level. Doctors will receive accolades while delivering services. Public figures will attain monetary benefits by evening. Avoid making commitments for family gatherings as seems no time

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate citrus fruits to a beggar

NUMBER 9 (People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

A day to throw impression on public and seniors for artists. Females be it working or non-working will be able to impress and become an icon today. The day is full of sudden movements. A beautiful day to approach for government orders. Sportsman and Students should take a step forward to grap opportunities as it’s an awesome day. Chefs, female actors, singers, CA, Teachers, Sportsman and Hotelier to enjoy massive luck.

MASTER COLOUR: Red and Orange

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Please donate kumkum to domestic helpers or beggars

