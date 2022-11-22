Numerology Today, 22 November, 2022: Check Predictions for Tuesday

NUMBER 1

Work hard to achieve goals as you will face adverse situations. It’s a day to prepare marketing plan and budget . A great day to make money by selling assets. High possibility of returns for business of tools,machines,Travel agencies, furniture, Books, medicines,glamour and construction goods. Politicians to gain popularity with disputed results.Children will see appreciation from teachers or coaches.

Master colour: Blue and voilet

Advertisement

Lucky day: Sunday

Lucky no: 1

Donations: Plz donate wheat in aashrams

Advertisement

NUMBER 2

Be careful of belongings thatpr travelling today.You will have to compromise and bend as the world demands. People will try to suppress your feelings and ambition.Legal commitments will be fulfilled smoothly. You will meet someone who can hurt your respect so be carefull.Females should ignore partners meticulous nature. This is day to use your past relations to crack government contracts. Tansport and travel business will see new offers

Master colour: Sky Blue

Lucky day: Monday

Lucky no: 6

Donations: Donation of White sweets in temple

NUMBER 3

Your relationships with friends and colleagues will experience stress .Be clear in your speech to avoid confusion.The best day to take blessings of Guru and elders. Public figures will be able to impress through speech. All the decisions take today will dace delays specially those who are Musicians or writers , politicians, manufacturers, doctors and media guys. Investments made today will have high returns in far future. Those in love will exchange their feelings and express future plans . Government officers to be carefull with surroundings. Don’t forget to chant your guru’s name and wear chandan on forehead before starting your day.

Master colour: Orange and blue

Lucky day: Thursday

Lucky no: 3 and 1

Celebrities born on 22nd November: Kartik Aaryan, Raj Kumar Hirani, Mushtaq Mohammed, Jhalkari Bai, Saroj Khan, Mulaya Singh Yadav.

Read all the Latest News here