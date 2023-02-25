Numerology Today, 25 February, 2023: Check Predictions for Saturday Here

NUMBER 1

Hanging a seven step wind chimes will help in capturing the power of number 7. All the decisions taken will be positive and best, just meditate before you take an action. Actors and public speakers to face growth in work. Teachers, doctors, metal manufacturers, financers and lawyers will receive some offer, that they must accept. Avoid using leather products to enhance attraction.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow and green

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO. 3 and 7

DONATIONS: Oil in temple.

NUMBER 2

Female working with opposite gender will attain success. Today, they should wear yellow and cook something yellow. They should also stay away from unnecessary drama or family issues. Your intuition will support you best way so just listen to your heart. A romantic day full of emotions, but put down the stubbornness and share your dreams. Time to fall in partnership with big company. Politicians, media, farmers, bankers and medical guys must be careful while buying property.

MASTER COLOUR: Off white

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO. 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Lemon to poor.

NUMBER 3

Remember to complete the task taken else will suffer with monetary losses. Actors, sportsperson, trainer, homemakers, theatre artists, software engineers, chemical dealers, lawyers, mass speakers and media industry will have the best of its time. Your charm and attraction continues to lead the team and attain success. Artists of acting stream must start new beginning at workplace. Luck will favour but remember don’t share financial matters today while with friends. Musicians, students, news anchors, politicians, housewives, hotelier and writers likely to have special announcement for career growth.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and voilet.

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Brown rice to needy.

NUMBER 4

Walk bare feet on green grass in the morning and keep your surroundings clean so as to fetch positive air of planet Rahu. It’s a money making day with all the major decisions falling at right place. Current plans needs to be reviewed. You will complete all assignments perfectly but returns are still awaited. Donating of grains will be magical in returns. Business like construction, machinery, metals, software and brokers must avoid signing agreement today. Parents of sportsperson will be proud and excited.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATION: Grains or blankets to poor.

NUMBER 5

All the targets will be achieved with ease. A day to make asset investments as money benefits will be knocking soon. Sportsperson, anchors, jewellers, students and travellers to have the best outcome. Wear green to enhance luck in meetings. Must go to propose your love one as life offers gifts of your choice today.

MASTER COLOUR: Green and peach

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Coconut in temple.

NUMBER 6

Intake mishri in the morning before stepping out for important meetings. People in surroundings will suspect your honesty, so be practical and at times diplomatic. You will be active and finish many tasks together. Feeling of romance and sacrifices will rule your mind today, but need to beware of cheating. You will the ruler of other’s heart and will be highly respected. Remember not to take too many domestic responsibilities on your shoulder as you can’t make all happy. Hotelier, travellers, jewellers, actors, jockeys and doctors to go for displaying their skills as the day turns lucky for them. Take the guidance of parents in academics for future as it be favourable to their life.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Mishri to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha.

NUMBER 7

Avoid wearing dark coloured clothes. The day will provide either high profit or high loss. Time for you to take the blessings of elders and Guru and enjoy the best of profit. Your leadership and analytical skill is your assets of personality. The day seems applying knowledge and wisdom involving money decisions. Love relationship will suffer with distrust in return of your honesty. It’s a great day for those working in healing, courts, stationery, theatre, technology, government tenders, real estate, schools, interiors and grains. Business relations will be healthy as long as you don’t stay in partnership.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow and orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday and Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Sunflower oil to poor.

NUMBER 8

Family connections will play a key role today. Distribute salty food to attain high level of positive energy. Leave the rigidity of your thoughts and accept the opportunity as it seems excellent. Remember to use soft speech with staff members. Time to take care of belongings and follow spiritual path. Transactions in business will be successful, but post lunch. Family functions, presentations, government agreements or interviews must be attended. Spending time with family is a must today. One of the best combinations today is to fetch the blessings of Lord Shiva and Lord Shani to bring prosperity.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue and Creme

LUCKY DAY: Friday and Thursday

LUCKY NO. 6

DONATIONS: Green grains to cattle.

NUMBER 9

Place a red coloured bulb in south wall. A day to attain power, money, recognition, luxury and popularity. People from acting, media, anchoring, sport, construction, medical, politics and glamour industry will see new heights. Day full of achievements. Returns for people in education or creative art. A beautiful day to approach family connections to enhance business or job as a great reply is waiting. Must eat pomegranate to start the day with positivity.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Red coloured grains to a poor.

