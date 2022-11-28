Numerology Today, 28 November, 2022: Check Predictions for Monday Here

NUMBER 1: (PEOPLE BORN ON 1ST,10TH, 19TH, AND 28TH)

Take the blessings of Lord Surya and wear red to enjoy best output. You should try to join hands with other groups, lead a team, deliver speech, attend a family function, attend interviews or express love to special friend today. Eat something yellow for lunch to keep health positive. Sports guys wins more in team sports. Offer water to Lord Surya

MASTER COLOURS: Beige and orange

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1

DONATIONS: Donate yellow fruits to poor

NUMBER 2 (PEOPLE BORN ON 2ND, 11TH, 20TH AND 29TH)

The problem brewing in love relations are almost heading yo end. Manipulations and diplomacy is required in work today. Follow Moon cycle to take significant decisions. Take the blessings of Lord Shiva and planet Moon. If you deal in liquids, electronic, medicines and export imports, solar energy, agriculture, liquids and chemicals, you have a special chance to gain profit.

MASTER COLOURS: Creme

LUCKY DAY Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATIONS: White rice to beggars

NUMBER 3 ( PEOPLE BORN ON 3RD, 12TH,22TH AND 30TH)

It’s a day to take up new position. If you are a political leader, sports captains, coaches, teachers and financers to taste long run success today, but remember to take the blessings of your Guru and mother to start the day. The day is full of success for students. Your efforts will be recognized but remember to thank you mentor.

It’s a great day to impress your partner but only through your achievements. Sportsman will win the battle with the help of old coach. Today government officers, artist, sportsman, distributors and educationist will also see growth. Females must cook yellow coloured meal and serve to whole family to increase the power of Guru planet.

MASTER COLOURS Orange

LUCKY DAY Thursday

LUCKY NO 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Sandalwood in temple

NUMBER 4 (People born on 4th,13th, 22, 31st):

Spend sometime with your pet or other animals to attain happiness and peace. Money transactions and new opportunities both require audit and verification. The day is full of high management in finances. Remember, money invested today should be confidential. Most of the time should be spent in reviewing documents. If dealing with export imports, restaurants, stocks, jewellery, manufacturing, retails, then be careful. Just listen to your heart. Personal relationships will have an emotional turn, likely to hurt somebody, so be careful.

MASTER COLOURS: brown

LUCKY DAY Tuesday

LUCKY NO 9

DONATIONS: Green grapes to children

NUMBER 5 ( PEOPLE BORN ON 5TH, 14TH, 23RD)

Control your high speed emotions to overuse freedom. Beware of your overspending attitude and save for future. Be generous and emotional with friends and relatives. People in sports, glamour, construction, media, foreign commodities and sports to face special appraisal. Wearing aqua will help to stay lucky. Please avoid liquor and non-veg for today. Property investment brings satisfactory returns.

MASTER COLOURS Aqua

LUCKY DAY Wednesday

LUCKY NO 5

DONATIONS: Milk in orphanage

NUMBER 6 (PEOPLE BORN ON 6TH, 15TH, 24TH)

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and taking her blessings helps you throughout life. A fine day to go for healing, attending reviews, buy clothes, jewellery, vehicles, mobile, house or plan a short trip. Wear light colours clothes today.

MASTER COLOURS Peach day white

LUCKY DAY Friday

LUCKY NO 6

DONATIONS: Sugar in temple

NUMBER 7 ( PEOPLE BORN ON 7TH, 16TH , 25TH )

Traders of solar energy and liquids will see best returns today. Add salt in your water before bathing today. Personal life will swing between ups and downs. Open your mind to accept the new opportunity specially if it belongs to smaller brand. Business deals related to manufacturing, machinery, gold, education and software will be highly successful. Marriage proposals to be delayed today. Visiting Lord Shiva temple and performing rituals will bring blessings to attain prosperity.

MASTER COLOURS: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATIONS: Bananas to cattle.

NUMBER 8 ( People born on 8th, 17th and 25th)

Use the power of family’s goodwill, knowledge and money today wherever you want best output. Legal cases will be resolved using the might of influential people or money. However networking will play a role today to crack business deals. Your partner will need your time, so try to manage from your busy schedule. Students must dedicate work towards goal. All your decisions will be placed perfect as you hold high wisdom. Particularly in sports, the player will touch sky through his. Charity to animals is compulsory.

Master Colour: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate spinach to cattle

NUMBER 9 (PEOPLE BORN ON 9TH, 18TH AND 27TH)

IT professionals, teachers, builders, doctors, pharmacist, news anchor and actors will meet something new from an old source. A beautiful day for couples to go out and increase trust. Government Tenders, property deals, defence course, medical courses will be profitable. People in glamour, software, occult science, music, media or education industry will celebrate popularity. Young politicians and young artists will be offer some new positions. Parents of musicians will be proud of their children today.

Master Colour: Brown

LUCKY DAY : Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate watermelon to poor

