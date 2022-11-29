Numerology Today, 29 November, 2022: Check Predictions for Tuesday Here

LUCKY DAY: Number 1: (People born on 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th)

Mood swings will create hurdles while making decisions. The day will be spent in giving knowledge, entering into partnerships, attending music concerts, arranging short trip or preparing for interview. In order to attain success, restrain from going in gatherings today as your surrounding is full of jealousy. This is another good day to establish healthy relations with clients and relatives and gain their trust. You will have to be diplomatic today in personnel life. High returns can be anticipated in business of solar energy, electronics, liquids, educations and books.

MASTER COLOURS: Cream

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1

DONATIONS: Please donate raw turmeric today

LUCKY DAY: Number 2 (People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th)

Add milk in the water while taking a bath today. It’s a complete emotional day, so keep listening to your heart and follow your intuition. A beautiful day to start with creative art and shopping. It’s a best day to enter into contract. In personal life, direct communication will play a key today. It’s also a great day to spend emotional time with loved ones. Wearing white today is highly appreciated specially in interview or auditions. Try to finish assignments late evening for best performance.

MASTER COLOURS: Peach and white

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATIONS: Please donate drinking Milk today to beggars or cattle

Number 3 (People born on 3rd, 12th,22th and 30th)

The day is full of self-expressions through direct oral conversation. Keep faith in your coach and follow him religiously for best outcome. Forget all the unnecessary drama and speak truth to make the best of the day. It’s a great day to socialize and impress your friends. A succeed time if you are into export import, higher studies, scientist, dancing, cooking, acting, teaching, or auditing. People from finance, politician, writers, painters can relax as likely to score high monetary benefits.

MASTER COLOURS: Green and aqua

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Please donate water to cattle

LUCKY DAY: Number 4 (People born on 4th,13th, 22, 31st):

The day is full of future planning and executing, so avoid pushing hard in present. Clients presentations will be awesome and appreciated. Most of the time should be spent in counseling and marketing. If dealing with machines, then time to improvise machinery. Personal relationships will also be healthy without confusion. Eating saffron sweets is must to keep a cool and spend some time with friends in surroundings

MASTER COLOURS: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO 9

DONATIONS: Please donate Green grains to poor

LUCKY DAY: Number 5 (People born on 5th, 14th, 23rd)

Enjoy the period of appraisal and permanent relationships suffer with domination. Don’t let the emotions overtake your decisions. Investment plans will be returnable for a day. Wearing aqua will help in meetings. Go out for interviews and proposals after lunch. Travel lovers can explore abroad travel Discipline in food and drinks is must today. A day to meet old friend today or am old mentor is entering to give support in future

MASTER COLOURS: Green and aqua

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO 5

DONATIONS: Please donate Green fruits to orphans

LUCKY DAY: Number 6 (People born on 6th, 15th, 24th)

There is clash between your thought process and plan of action today. Today is a day to fulfill all old commitments and responsibilities. High growth is anticipated for people working in food industry. You will have enough wisdom to carry success decisions related to business. A fine day to buy vehicles, house, machinery, or Jewellery. Stock market investment will be favourable. Romantic date in evening will bloom your whole week

MASTER COLOURS: Aqua and pink

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO 2

DONATIONS: Please donate white coin

LUCKY DAY: Number 7 (People born on 7th, 16th and 25th)

Think rationally and practically specially in financial accounts and political matters. The day demands no compromises with the partner or clients, so be confident on your decisions. Try to chant Guru mantra in the morning. Taking advice of CA will help in managing accounts right way. Business deals will be in line with right time. Marriage proposals are well to consider. Visiting Lord Shiva temple and performing Abhishek will bring ending the day successfully

MASTER COLOURS: Sea green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO 7

DONATIONS: Please donate copper or bronze metal piece in temple

LUCKY DAY: Number 8 (People born on 8th, 17th and 25th)

Your generous attitude and high level knowledge is enough to turn people as your fan. However, communication is the key today to crack business deals, family connections will work more here doctors, scientists, government officers, metal manufacturers and software engineers can take the risk in new investments. Students trying for abroad must pay high fees today as it will help them fulfilling their dreams. You will be busy all day in between money transactions, therefore the day ends with high monetary benefits. Traveling plans should be delayed. Charity in old age home is must today

Master Colour: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate footwear to needy

LUCKY DAY: Number 9 (People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

Remember to work in team and restrain from making fake commitments. A beautiful day for those shifting to place or opting new job, engaging into new relations, buying lands and going for higher studies. People in politics, media, acting, sports, finance or education industry will pick massive growth. Young government officers will be offered mass speaking today. People in designing industry should seek an interview or competitive exams. Parents will be proud of their children and will see high benefits today. Keep maintaining trust of business partners or team. Members and they are likely to go against you in near future.

Master Colour: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate yellow rice to poor

