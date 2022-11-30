Numerology Today, 30 November, 2022: Check Predictions for Wednesday Here

NUMBER 1: (PEOPLE BORN ON 1ST,10TH, 19TH, AND 28TH)

Today, in spite of stress, you will come back home with rewards and recognition. People at work and in relationships both will hold high regards for you. It’s a day to exhibit political part of your personality. Attending music concerts, arranging events or applying for interviews, all will be excellent. Buying property and selling assets both are compromising, so avoid. Business of school, restaurants, counseling books, digital marketing, metals, creative classes and sports academies will gain high profits. Children will have overload of studies.

Advertisement

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATIONS: Please donate Oranges to a female

NUMBER 2 (PEOPLE BORN ON 2ND, 11TH, 20TH AND 29TH)

Probability of finding a true love partner is still on hold. Partnership firms will face challenges. Avoid being too flexible and receptive to all as today because your soft nature will hurt you. Legal commitments will be fulfilled without compromises. You will also feel dominated and controlled by others in love relations. Students and sportsmen should ignore criticism from seniors today. This is the day to use money to delegate responsibilities. Export Import business and Politicians to avoid documentations. Overseas business, IT professional’s manufacturers, retailers, brokers and sportsman to wait for a day to see high ratings in the performance.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATIONS: Donation of clothes in orphanage

NUMBER 3 (PEOPLE BORN ON 3RD, 12TH,22TH AND 30TH)

Advertisement

Your fabulous creativity and imagination style make a beautiful day for writers and musicians. Investments related to stock today seems slow in returns. Those in love will feel blessed, must exchange their feelings through gifts. Government officers to careful without new entrants. Don’t forget to chant your guru’s name before starting your day.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Donate kumkum to female helper

Advertisement

NUMBER 4 (PEOPLE BORN ON 4TH,13TH, 22, 31ST)

You should take care of health and take the support of meditation to release stress today. Money incoming is there but at the cost of many liabilities. It’s a nice day to travel especially for those in politics and entertainment industry.

Construction business and medical field will face fast movement but stock investment will see slow positive changes. Students to follow meditation as it will help to release stress. Marketing guys should remember the more you travel, higher is the success and are likely to hit their month end targets. Please avoid having Non Veg today and liquor.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

Advertisement

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Donating Green or red clothes to a beggar is must

NUMBER 5 (PEOPLE BORN ON 5TH, 14TH, 23RD)

Perform rituals of Lord Ganesha in the morning. Control spending on socializing today. Today you will experience less of loneliness and more of socializing. A day to share inner feelings with spouse or close friend. You are already wise and smart enough today to make profits at workplace. Don’t fall in trap of liabilities like loans. Luck will play its role during second half of the day so try to finish task by then. People in love will have several instances to get diverted, so keep honesty at first.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

Advertisement

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Must donate coconut on temple

NUMBER 6 (PEOPLE BORN ON 6TH, 15TH, 24TH)

Need to work for long hours, so skip rest. Be cautious while working with seniors and counterparts today. A great day to spend time with spouse and children. Students and politicians to choose new opportunity wisely as will turn favourable. You will feel insecure and uneasy in personal relations. Those who are looking for property to set up new factory will be able to choose a nice option. Go out to attend presentations or play sports as you must run away from past.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Donate white sweets to ashrams

NUMBER 7 (PEOPLE BORN ON 7TH, 16TH, 25TH)

Place a wind chime in East of the house. The day offers new opportunity to public figures, politicians, software and hardware engineers, builders, astrologers, makeup artist, and sportsman for winning the war like a hero. The day seems victorious law suits.

Please avoid arguments with love partners as can be a breakup situation. Relationship will replenish without arguments. Must read and chant guru mantra to keep a wisdom high. Sportsman will be rewarded and recognized. A beautiful day for politicians and actors as well to attend public meetings and impress party seniors. Money lenders and Bankers should be careful today.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATIONS: Please donate raw Turmeric in temple

NUMBER 8 (PEOPLE BORN ON 8TH, 17TH AND 25TH)

Cautious self-driving is suggested today. Eat citrus to enjoy best health. Donation is the best key today to increase growth in life. Benefits are high as you will be able to finish the task on time. Must visit temple to express your gratitude to God who has given your money, fame, wisdom, respect and affection of family members.

Doctors and Financers will receive accolades of successful operations. A beautiful day to turn your romantic feelings into reality.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate watermelon to a beggar

NUMBER 9 (PEOPLE BORN ON 9TH, 18TH AND 27TH)

Wear kumkum on forehead in the morning. It’s a day of fame specially for people dealing in acting, media, anchoring sales and marketing. A beautiful day to approach mediator for tenders and property. Sportsman, Businessman, Teachers, Bankers, Musicians and Actors and Students should take a step forward in documentation as its favourable. If you are into stock market, buying stock in bulk is recommended. Wearing red and purple combination enhances luck and stability. Please take care of your eyes today. Also avoid travel and try to work online for today.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATIONS: Please donate banana to animals

Read all the Latest News here