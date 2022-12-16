Numerology Today, December 16: Check Predictions for Friday Here

NUMBER 1

Weak mutual trust can pull you down, but just a matter of a day and you will come back. Think practical and avoid partnerships. You will meet a social help who can resolve legal or official issues but restrain from trusting. Actors and politicians should decline new projects. Please avoid using leather products to enhance attraction. Worship Lord Surya and take his blessing always.

MASTER COLOUR: Beige

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATE: Oil in ashrams

NUMBER 2

Past relations could disturb you for sometime but ignore it. Partnership firms will be more successful than sole proprietors. Take responsibility at home and in family to bring prosperity in life. A romantic day to turn your love feelings into permanent relation. Business commitments will be completed with some delays. Time to fall in partnership with big company. Avoid travel. Distributor, politicians, lawyers, retailers, educationists, doctors and jewellers must be careful while signing papers.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal and peach

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2 and 6

DONATE: Silver coin in temple or a needy

NUMBER 3

Keep yourself confident and avoid blind trust on peers today. Artists of theatre will face new beginning at workplace. A new relationship is also likely to meet on your way. Luck will favour but remember the present time demands patience and positivity. Musicians, designers, students, news anchors, politicians, actors, artist, housewives, hotelier and writers likely to have special announcement in personal life. Female must apply kumkum before starting the day.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATE: Raw turmeric to needy

NUMBER 4

Decline new opportunity as the current profile has high growth in future. Donating of blankets will bring magical returns. Business like construction, machinery, metals, software and brokers must avoid signing agreement today. Excellent spirituality fills your life today, also beautiful experience of being proud parents.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and yellow

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Please donate pair of clothes in orphanage

NUMBER 5

Betrayal is possible today from either of the partners. You will win today through kind of luck playing post half of the day. As the day passes you will feel stressed and confused, so must avoid taking major decisions on property investment. Sportsman and travellers have to wait for the best to come. Wear Green to enhance luck in meetings. Must keep transparency with partner if you are serious in love relations as will lead to a hard luck.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: A Tulsi plant to a friend.

NUMBER 6

Keep a Tulsi ji leaf in mouth to start the day with excellence. There is a wait for money to return, but with the help of strong social network, probability of benefits increase. Remember nothing can bring you peace but yourself. Also too many responsibilities on your shoulder should be downloaded. Jewelers, actors, jockeys and doctors to go for displaying their skills as the day turns lucky for them. Fathers to guide children for future.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and peach

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Steel vessel to ashrams

NUMBER 7

Remember to stop using violent words else will suffer with hard luck. Those who have hurt you in the past will continue to trouble you. It is now necessary to remove the cause of pain. Please avoid discussion with boss or elders at work place. Relationship between couples will give respect in return of your honesty. A great day for those working in healing, motivation, occult science, spirituality schools, farming and grains. Business relations will be healthy as long as you don’t stay emotional.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Milk in temple

NUMBER 8

The day keeps you busy. You will have to put in lot of efforts today to crack single target. There is a senior working with you as a guide, must follow him or her. Transactions in business will be successful but pre-lunch. Agreements or interviews must be suspended for a day. Spending time with family is a must today. Please avoid travel today. One of the best combinations today to increase spirituality and trust in love relations.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Green grains to cattle

NUMBER 9

People from architecture, interior design teaching, law, counselling and finance industry will see new heights. Day full of hopes for artists. A beautiful day to approach old friends or peers to gain power in business or job as a great reply is awaited. Must wear red to start the day. It’s a day to share your marriage plan with the family as their support will make future easier. Please control anger and adopt leafy and citrus vegetables in meal.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY Tuesday

LUCKY NO 9 and 6

DONATE: Orange piece of cloth to female.

