NUMBER 1

Your intuition will guide you today more than experience. Most of the problems are almost heading towards end. Something new in life will begin soon, it could be new place, position, friend or new investment in business, new job, new house. Property matters and money benefits are moderate but without disputes. Medical practitioners will have a special new offer today. Farming and Education industry seems at profit.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Food in Ashram

NUMBER 2

The day demands communication with love partner to enjoy the exchange of feelings. Your over flexible nature leads to solving many problems. But you need to learn to say " No" sometime. Remember to keep wisdom high as people will try to misuse your innocence. Export, import, doctors, engineers, brokers, travel agencies, stock market and partnership firms to celebrate success. Will feel blessed emotionally by partner or peers.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATE: Water to cattle

NUMBER 3

Students of commerce and arts to enjoy massive luck today. Stop all the unnecessary drama and be judgemental at work today to guess the intentions of your colleagues. Creative thoughts and magical speech will attract your boss at work, and family at home. You must be careful while handling money. Creative people and public figures to gain fame. Sports coaches to hold victory and money reward. Beautiful time for investment in construction and agriculture. Wear Chandan on forehead in the morning.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and Blue

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATE: Sunflower oil to poor

NUMBER 4

Remember to keep yourself and surroundings neat and clean. People in government jobs and politics should work constantly towards their goal today as post half they will receive great rewards. People at high position to grow higher and higher. Don’t share plans with anyone in your money matters. Students must apply for government jobs, if interested, as will be favourable. Donation of green leafy vegetables will help out to enhance luck. Sportsman’s financial gains are high and you will also be appreciated for performance. You will be too busy to spend time with family and friend, so quietly listen to their complaints. Charity is must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Footware to beggars

NUMBER 5

Keep a piece of an alum on your office table to reduce hard work. Forget past issues and move on to new relations. An ideal day to propose your feelings to partner. A great day to buy machinery, sell property, sign official documents as well going out for trip. News anchors, actors, handicraft artist, engineers to receive applauds all corners of place. Remember to avoid indulgence as it could be trick to trap you by enemies. Your leadership role will benefit many in the surrounding. Therefore, coached of sports should be ready to take up new challenges. It’s a special day for politicians to take risk and enjoy luck for future.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Green fruits to children on orphanage

NUMBER 6

Work on achieving objectives as the luck plays its role if you belong field of decor, food, marketing, trading, distribution, sales, defence, airlines, jewellery, cosmetics and home decor. Be ready to fulfil your dreams today as the time supports your action today. You will enjoy all kinds of benefits on this day. Family affection and support will bring prosperity. The day will be spent in luxury. Designers, lawyers, techies, politicians and actors to enjoy special appraisal and stability.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6 and 9

DONATE: White grains to poor

NUMBER 7

You gain victory like hero with your practical thought and knowing what to do at right time. Soon the time comes to enjoy relationships, performance and monetary growth all walk of life. Beware of relatives and friends in business today. Sportsman to stay away from competitors to avoid further disputes. Opposite gender will help in enhancing fortune. Must perform Lord Shiva and Lord Shani rituals to fetch blessings of God.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Clothes to orphanages

NUMBER 8

You are carrying more than you can handle therefore will feel overloaded. Times to enjoy leadership as all people around are loyal followers of yours. Need to take care of accounts and spend time with family. Charity will play magical role. Spend some time around green garden. You should attend public events as many as you can today and hold the mic.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Umbrella to poor

NUMBER 9

The day demands working from home and spent more in household work, fulfilling domestic responsibilities, hosting a party, performing social work, trading in stocks, dermatologists, auditors, scientists, surgeon, politicians and sportsman to enjoy rewards and recognition. The day is full of fun, energy and enthusiasm. Use this to channelize in one direction towards your objective. Financial gains and property registrations are likely to happen today smoothly. Relationship to bloom with trust and prosperity.

MASTER COLOUR: Red and blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: A red handkerchief to female domestic helper.

