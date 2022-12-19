Numerology Today, December 19: Your Career As A Politician

POLITICIAN

To get into politics or be a politician, you should have the numbers 4, 3 and 8 in your date of birth directly or indirectly.

NUMBER 4

4 makes you administrative, magical systematic, determine and strong. It gives the ability to plan and execute things in the positive direction. It makes you constructive and a great director in politics. If you have a desire to have long and stable career, then thinking and proper planning will play a key role.

NUMBER 3

The number 3 again makes a person work with systematic approach, planning, makes him mentally alert, versatile flexible as well as highly sociable. He is able to connect and establish bond with big associations. It also makes him a good convincing conversationalist. Number 3 gives him natural tendency to respect others specially older people. Because of this characteristics, one get a chance to learn the basic principles of politics under the guidance of seniors. This also increases his social network and the weightage in speech.

NUMBER 8

The number 8 makes you not to trust anyone easily. It enhances the experience and give the fine eye to understand the root cause of particular situation .One gets to know the advantage and disadvantages of any circumstance without getting biased. Most importantly, it makes you trust your abilities which is very crucial because in politics, though everyone is in a team, they are playing individually.

LUCKY COLOURS: White and grey

LUCKY DAY: Saturday and Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 3, 9 and 5

DONATE: Bananas to cattle or poor

Plant a banana tree in or around your house and offer sugar water in the morning. Wear Chandan on forehead in the morning. Keep a copper or bronze metal coin in your bag. Keep a small piece of alum in your pocket. Please avoid Non Veg, liquor, tobacco and leather.

