Numerology Today, December 20: Your Career as a Businessman

If you are exercising your luck in a business or wants to have growth and stability in a business then you should have the numbers 1, 5, 6 and 8 in your date of birth directly or indirectly. To run a business, it is very important to deal with different types of people.

NUMBER 1

In order to get the work done one must have the art of talking which comes from the number 1. It is the number for expression and communication. It gives the ability to communicate effectively.

NUMBER 5

The number 5 gives positive attitude to a person, it gives new direction of life as well as luck. The number 5 plays the role of turning your fortune towards your destiny which is mandatory to run successfully any business deal. Business requires logical thinking and stability which comes through number 5. The number 5 is also responsible for making you attractive and your personality very persuasive.

NUMBER 6

The number 6 is the number of opportunity, even if the person is talented lack of opportunity act as a block for success. It is always one chance that makes or breaks a person. This chance is provided by number 6. To gain profit and to achieve success number 6 essential.

NUMBER 8

The number 8 is the number of hard work, enriches the individual with knowledge and experience. It makes him proceed towards natural rewards for his hard work. It will not allow him to trust anyone else easily. It does not allow him to get into unnecessary expenditure and encourages only safe investment.

LUCKY COLOURS: Green and Orange

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Please donate milk to cattle

Place a crystal Lotus on office table

