Numerology Today, December 21: Check Predictions for Wednesday Here

NUMBER 1

Old family issue or property related disputes seems to take a conclusion now with the help of senior family members. More than buying a property, it’s the time to sell an asset. High possibility of winning in games and sports. Business of school, academics, art construction goods, gold electronics, agriculture, books, medicines and finance will go high profits. You should finish selling important assignments before sunset today.

MASTER COLOUR: beige

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1

DONATE: Yellow rice to beggars

NUMBER 2

Your patience and helping attitude brings well wishes and blessings of others to foster for all your life. Remember to change innocence nature else it can hurt your own emotions. Legal commitments will be fulfilled smoothly. Today someone can hurt your respect, so be careful. Females and students should attend public platforms and fetch popularity. Export, import business, travelling, airlines, sports, retail, medical and politicians will receive growth and development

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATE: Milk or oil in temple

NUMBER 3

It’s time to firm big associations and play the role of a leader. People surrounding you are jealous of your skills and the best remedy is to take milk water bath in the evening. Promotion or appraisal at workplace will welcome you. People will be impressed by your knowledge as well as speech. All the decisions takne today will turn in favour specially those who are educationist, musicians, bankers or writers. Investments made today will have high returns. Those in love must exchange their feelings open hearted. Government officers to enjoy great luck in all dealings. Don’t forget to chant your guru’s name and wear chandan on forehead before starting your day.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATE: Tulsi ji plant to female

NUMBER 4

Your willpower and organizational skills are perfect for the day, so success is quite near. It’s a best day to travel especially for those in sports, politics and entertainment industry. Construction or stock market business will face growth and movement. Students and marketing guys are likely to hit their month end targets. Please avoid having non-veg today.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Clothes to a beggar is must

NUMBER 5

Start your day by taking a milk water bath. A day to receive recognition and benefits of present performance. Bankers, sportsperson, actors and politicians to enjoy special luck. Fast movement is favourable for those in sales and especially in sports. Students will also enjoy their academic achievements today. Travelling plans will be successful and new projects takes its shape today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Green leafy vegetables

NUMBER 6

Your brand in the family is too strong due to which you will create enemies yourself. An ideal day to attend family functions, getting engaged, love feelings, go for travel, represent skills, giving presentations, facing mass media and celebrate victory. A great day also to spend time with children and spouse. If waiting for Visa, then must follow up. Those who are looking for property to set up new factory will be able to finalize an option. Actors and media guys to enjoy success.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: White sweets to poor

NUMBER 7

Your patience and wisdom keep victory in your hands and you will remain hero today, so must take risk in business. Your wisdom and analysis is demanded to play in law suits. Victory in sports and academic possible as a part of your shinning time. Relationship will bloom and opposite gender will accelerate luck for you today. Must read and chant guru mantra to. A beautiful day for politicians, but soft speech will play a key. Remember to take the blessings of parents and provide your services to them.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Wheat in ashrams

NUMBER 8

Practical approach and punctuality will play a vital role today wherever hard work is demanded. Money incoming on its way but will adopt some manipulations. The bigger is the brand, higher is the success. With the help of your goodwill you will be rewarded by the end of the day specially if you are a manufacturer. You will spend more time in acquiring knowledge of higher level. Doctors will receive accolades while delivering services. Public figures will attain monetary benefits by evening. Avoid making commitments for family gatherings as seems no time.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Watermelon to poor

NUMBER 9

It is a day of luxury and social recognition to become an icon in the society especially for females. The day is full of applauds and growth. Also sudden growth or success is anticipated. A beautiful day to approach for government orders. Sportsman and students should take a step forward to grab opportunities as it’s an awesome day. Chefs, female actors, singers, CA, teachers, sportsman and hotelier to enjoy massive luck.

MASTER COLOUR: Red and Orange

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATE: Red Masoor to domestic helper or beggars

