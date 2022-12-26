Numerology Today, December 26: Your Career as an Astrologer, Vastu Consultant, Healers, Numerologist

If you want to explore the field of occult science, astrology, healing, vastu or numerology, then you should have the numbers 1,4,6 and 7 in your date of birth directly or indirectly.

NUMBER 1

The number 1 represents all that is creative and positive. It is the beginning. This number will make you creative, inventive and strong individual. It will make you firm about your views and determined in every undertaking. It makes you communicate and express effectively, even if one has the power of prediction without proper communication, one is a soldier without weapons in a battlefield.

NUMBER 4

The number 4 is the number of discipline, it makes you work with proper planning. This number enables you to work towards the goal, it makes you a firm believer of God and helps in developing a very powerful inner consciousness. This number creates an inclination towards occult science.

NUMBER 6

6 is a number of intelligence and care for everyone. It is also a number that give the ability to influence other people. It makes you successful and famous in the profession. It gives you different identity as a person and helps him to stand out in a crowd. It gives infinite opportunities to prove his talent.

NUMBER 7

The number 7 is the number of spirituality. It bestows mental peace; it makes you believe in the Supreme Power. It helps in making an impression on others. This number makes your very trustworthy person which is very important for a person in the field of occult Sciences.

So, in case where you miss either of the numbers, and you are determined to go ahead to make career in these fields, then choose a smart mobile number which carries these numbers.

LUCKY COLOURS: Orange

LUCKY NO: 6 and 7

DONATE: Two coconuts and kumkum in temple

Light a deepam to your Guru or Tulsi ji plant all days

