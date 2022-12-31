Numerology Today, December 31: Check Predictions for Saturday Here

NUMBER 1 (People born on 1st, 20th, 19th and 28th)

The day demands patience. You have sown the seeds and now there are just few days to retain profits out of that. You could go to healing process, rejuvenate yourself, events and parties but avoid indulgence .Your knowledge and skills have always been impressive. Remember to establish relations in public forums. Couple to avoid miscommunication. Artists, dancers, solar energy dealers, writers, government officers, doctors, musicians and glamour industry will face hurdles.

MASTER COLOUR: Beige

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 1 and 3

DONATE: Oranges to poor

NUMBER 2 (People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th)

Today avoid expressing your love feelings to the one you like, instead plan of future relation is compulsory now. Perform milk abhishek of Lord Shiva on Monday. You should ignore the criticism of others as they are just jealous and your performance goes higher and higher. You will succeed with help of seniors at work. Manipulations is not your competency, so restrain yourself. It’s better to attend family functions, plan a short trip, invest in stock and give a surprise gift to your partner. Go for partnership investments and export business deals.

MASTER COLOUR: Pink

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATE: Curd today to beggars

NUMBER 3 (People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th)

Although there are delays in career to grow right now, you will find a senior or mentor who guides you well to succeed. It’s a day of work performance pressure as well as competition. You should explore an option of spirituality, counselling as a career option these. A developing day especially for singers, coaches, educationists, politicians and lawyers. It’s best day to shop clothes, jewellery, books, decor, grains or travel bookings. Designers, hoteliers, anchors, life and sports coaches and financers, musicians should chant guru mantra. Please start your day with intake of turmeric.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATE: Wheat in orphanage

NUMBER 4 (People born on 4th, 13th, 22, 31st)

You will be highly proud of your children throughout the day. It’s a favourable day for those investing in export import and commercial property. Business deals or government orders will crack with delays. Sales employees, IT employees, theater artist or actors, TV anchors and dancers must apply for interviews, as bright chances to receive benefits today. Manufacturers of construction material, metal and garments should anticipate new offer in business. Eat green leafy veg food to keep stable health.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Money plant to a friend

NUMBER 5 (People born on 5th, 14th, 23rd)

Perform rituals of Lord Ganesha and take his blessing. You will receive complete support of family and friends to resolve long time issues. Monetary profits seems mediocre but you are likely to receive return on investment in export and import. You need to open your eyes and express your gratitude to family for the respect given. Must try luck in stock market, sports, events, competitive exams and interviews today. Your partner is all yours today.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Milk to animals or in orphanage

NUMBER 6 (People born on 6th, 15th, 24th)

You should lead the group if given such offer. Use the opportunity, be it small or big, it will be useful for future. A comfortable day that brings happiness and completeness to life. Housewives, sportsman, property dealers, dermatologists, singers, designers, event management, brokers, chefs, students to receive new assignments that enhances growth. Romantic relationship will bring happiness back home.

MASTER COLOUR: Violet

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Silver coin in temple

NUMBER 7 (People born on 7th, 16th and 25th)

Perform Ketu Pooja at least once a year. You need to take the consent of parents today before taking major personal decisions. Listen carefully the suggestions of mother and other seniors. The problem that seems big today will disappear soon. Someone is likely to pull you down but will not succeed. People in jewellery, lawyers, courier, pilots, politicians, theatre artist, CA, software guys to face special luck.

MASTER COLOUR: Violet

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7 and 9

DONATE: Wheat in ashrams

NUMBER 8 (People born on 8th, 17th and 26th)

Remember your words can okay the most prominent role in building your destiny, so maintain softness in speech always. Your association with big companies will bring excellent returns in future but present time seems struggling, so keep patience. However, stress remains high due to many liabilities. Legal disputes will settle down soon. Doctors and manufacturers will feel honoured with achievements. Keep head cool as you are likely to have arguments with partners in person. Donating grains and eating citrus is must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Umbrella to needy

NUMBER 9 (People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

Couples can plan for travel and spend time some time together. Overseas and training business will grow. You should stay off the crowd today as you are likely to get hurt and face disgrace. A fantastic day for those in love to express emotions. Business relations and deals needs more time to materialize. People in glamor industry and media will enjoy fame, while, politicians will cater great opportunities today. Public figures and students must use this day to collaborate and attain progress. Students, trainers, musicians, writer, designers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and actors enjoy best of popularity.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Kumkum in temple.

