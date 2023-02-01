Numerology Today, February 1: Significance and Meaning of Alphabet T

ALPHABET T

People whose names begin with T alphabet are completely satisfied with their actions and results. They want success by intelligent and wise means. They have abundance of confidence in their ability. They are independent and decisive. They are least confused and clear about their objectives.

They stick to their principles and ambition and in any situation they do not shake or compromise their ideology. They are charming and shine like a Sun in the crowd. They become an apple eye of mass and therefore prove to be immensly successful leader.

They are totally religious their spirituality could be in different forms.They actually do not stick to the conventional form of rituals. They are loyal to their country to humanity and to God, their personality always stands out in the group because of a kind of generous and kind behaviour. They are always feeling to help others with smile which makes them special.

Female with this alphabets are very talented and creative. They become great teachers, writers directors, painters, dancers and chef. Mails with this name work excellent in the field of counselling, finance education, training, politics and animation. Companies with this names belongs to the service sector more than the product sector. This alphabet is inclined more towards creative art like animation industry than Sports. This alphabet has also produced great spiritual leaders like Tirthankaras.

LUCKY COLOURS: Blue and white

LUCKY DAY: Monday

DONATIONS: Milk or white sweets in aashrams or to poors

Keep a moving or floating objects like wind chims or fountain in the east wall of the workplace or house.

