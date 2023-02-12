Numerology Today, February 12: Significance and Meaning of Alphabet Y and Z

ALPHABET Y

People who names begin with this alphabet are mostly immersed in their own self or own world. They generally have a single aim in life and Perdue it along as they live .

LUCKY COLOUR: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Yellow saree to domestic helper

REMEDY

Perform milk abhishek of Lord Shiva all Mondays and planet Ketu Pooja atleast once an year. Keep a 11 wind chim in the north wall of your house. Eat fennel seeds as a compulsory part of routine. Keep a copper or bronze digit “7" in your bag always. Avoid non-veg, liquor, tobacco and leather.

ALPHABET Z

People whose names with this alphabet are stubborn and adventure lovers. They could sometimes be dangerous. They are spiteful and carry their revenge to dangerous climax. Their anger is so all consuming that it leaves least scope for wisdom and practical thoughts. They are brave in a foolish sort of way and ends justifying the means they adopt to achieve their objectives.

LUCKY COLOUR: Green and grey

LUCKY DAY: Saturday and Friday

LUCKY NO.: 5 and 6

DONATIONS: Green vegetables or green fruits to cattles or poor.

REMEDY

Feed animals and maintain affectionate for them. Fold your blanket right after waking up. Perform Lord Shani puja atleast once an year. Maintain respect for elders and domestic helpers always. Avoid Non-veg, liquor,tobacco, animal skin or leather.

A, B, C, D, E, G, I, L, P, Q, R, T, U and Y have more Lucky energies and vibrations.

It would be worthwhile to choose out of these initials for naming a new born baby, an enterprise, a new venture, a new brand or house or a company.

