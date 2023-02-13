Home » News » horoscope » Numerology Today, February 13: Significance and Compatibility with Number 1

By: Pooja Jainn

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 00:10 IST

New Delhi, India

NUMBER 1

MASTER PLANET: Sun 

How compatible is Number 1 with Number 2

NUMBER 2

The relationship between Number 1 and 2 is quite complementary as both of them stand at two different or opposite corners. Number 1, which represents the Sun is strong, independent, aggressive, rigid, egoistic and confident whereas number 2, which represents the Moon represents softness, purity, flexibility, self-respect and innocence.

So wherever Number 1 faces shortcomings, it gets the support of number 2 and vice versa holds true for number 2. The weaknesses of 2 gets converted into strength of 1 and the strengths of 2 can be merged easily with 1. Therefore both the numbers can be said to enjoy relationships in personal or professional front. It can fairly concluded that these numbers are perfectly compatible.

How compatible is Number 1 with Number 3

NUMBER 3

3 represents planet Jupiter or Guru. Guru means the preacher of all the planets. It’s a ruler of knowledge to all the other planets or Numbers. So 1, which is Sun is all dependent on 3 for intelligence, knowledge, communication, wisdom, talent and performance. Without the blessings of 3, it’s difficult for 1 to succeed and grow, especially students and professional. 3 is significantly said to be the Guru of 1 which teaches how to implement and dispatch its knowledge and talent.

They both go abundantly well and can bring magic in career. They both are promising and friendly numbers. People born with 1 as their birthday number can without a doubt take name total correlation with people born with 3. Professionals from education and politics can choose their mobile total at 3, if they are born on 2st, 10th, 19th or 28th of the month.

first published: February 13, 2023, 00:10 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 00:10 IST
