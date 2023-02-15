Numerology Today, February 15: How Compatible is Number 1 with Number 6 and Number 7

NUMBER 1

MASTER PLANET: Sun

NUMBER 6

There is absolutely least possibility of no 1 and no 6 to maintain true and strong relationships or friendship. 6 which is Venus doesn’t have its own light and brightness but dependent on Sun or others for shine. Sun on the other hand is full of its own light making it quite self centered and egoistic. There is always be personality clashes between two people with no 1 and no 6 as unfriendly numbers.

Marriage relationship between these numbers faces ego problems and never ending argument instances. Business deals between such people becomes challenging as the two will just engage in suppressing either of the decisions. Therefore it is recommended through numerlogy that people who are driven under Sun as no 1 should restrain keeping their mobile total as 6

NUMBER 7

7 which is planet ketu finds itself placed at best or worst position with no 1 that is Sun. The relationship between no 1 and 1no 7 is difficult to understand as it is always under cover. Both the parties seems reserved and cautious in all the deals. But there are some great features that both of them share like analytical skills, research capabilities perfectionist, leadership, technology friendly and introspective.

These all qualities together buil a strong business or political career. Therefore people born with no 1 can partnership no 7. But this is difficult to follow in personal life as both will fail to keep transparency in relationships, therfore such married couple need to put extra effort in mutual understanding and mutual trust

