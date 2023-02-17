Numerology Today, February 17: Check Predictions for Friday Here

NUMBER 1

Stop planning as the time fall against it. Just go with the flow today. If waiting to get new placement position, friend or new investment in business or new house, it’s a day to postpone decisions. Remember not to work late hours today to keep mental health fit. Medical practitioners will get a special new offer today. Farming and Education industry seems at profit.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Wheat in aashram

NUMBER 2

Take a milk water bath in the morning. Your trustworthy image is the reason for victory. Remember to keep wisdom high as people will try to misuse your innocence. Export, import, doctors, engineers, brokers, travel agencies, stock market and partnership firms to celebrate success. You will feel down or hurt emotionally by peers due to disloyalty.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Water to cattles

NUMBER 3

Offer sugar water to banana tree to gain the pure energyy of planet Jupiter. Creativity thoughts and magical speech will attract your boss at work and family at home. You will be flexible enough to work in all situations, therfore success is not far away. You must be careful handling money and belongings. Sports coaches to hold victory and money reward. Beautiful time for investment in construction and agriculture. Wear Chandan on forehead in the morning.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and Blue

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Sunflower oil to poor.

NUMBER 4

People working in Government departments to grow higher. Don’t share plans with anyone in your money matters. If interested, students must apply for government jobs as will be favourable. Donation of Green leafy vegetables will help out to enhance luck. Sportsperson’s financial gains are high and they will also be appreciated for performance. You will be too buzy to spend time with family and friend, so quietly listen to their complaints. Charity is a must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and grey

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Footware to beggars.

NUMBER 5

Always use white handkerchief instead of coloured ones. Luck will play an important role to reduce hurdles of the day. A great day to buy machinery, sell property, sign official documents as well going out for trip. News anchors, actors, handicraft artist, engineers to receive applauds from all corners of place. Remember to avoid indulgence as it could be trick to trap you by enemies.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Green fruits to children on orphanage.

NUMBER 6

Working in partnership or in team is more productive than in solo. Be ready to fulfill your dreams today as the time supports your action today. You will enjoy all kinds of benefits on this day. Family affection and support will bring prosperity. The day will be spent in luxury. Designers, lawyers, techies, politicians and actors to enjoy special appraisal and stability.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6 and 9

DONATIONS: Curd rice to poor.

NUMBER 7

Professional growth and success rains high, but broken trust will break your heart. But you will come out of it soon as you are a practical person. Beware of relatives and friends in business today. Sportsperson to stay away from competitors to avoid further disputes. Opposite gender will help in enhancing fortune. Must perform Lord Shiva rituals to fetch blessings.

MASTER COLOUR: Green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Milk in orphanage

NUMBER 8

Provide help to people in old age homes. Time to enjoy leadership as all people around are loyal followers of yours. Need to take care of accounts and spend time with family. Charity will play magical role. Spend some time around Green garden

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Umbrella to poor.

NUMBER 9

Place red bulb in the south wall of the house. Doctors, surgeon, politicians and sportsperson to enjoy rewards and recognition. The day is full of fame, fun, energy and enthusiasm. Use this to channelize in one direction towards your objective. Financial gains and property registrations are likely to happen today smoothly. Relationship to bloom with trust and prosperity.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: A red handkerchief.

