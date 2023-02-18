Numerology Today, February 18: Check Predictions for Saturday Here

NUMBER 1

People born on 1st, 20th, 19th and 28th

An action packed day to accomplish your dreams. You will be able to win competition like a warrior. You must go for business deal, present your skills, enjoy your charms, lead a team and hold mic. Your creative style of speech will leave an impression on others. Remember the more of mass communication today, the higher is the growth .Couple to maintain silence and ignorance to avoid debates. Government officers, doctors, musicians and glamour industry to achieve grand popularity.

MASTER COLOURS: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 3

DONATIONS: Orange pen to children

NUMBER 2

(People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th)

You will feel a sense of satisfaction in family life. Adopt diplomacy in speech and restrain yourself from past life thoughts. It’s also a great day to spend time with your children and relatives. Consultancy firms will enjoy special achievement today. Go for stock market investments and export business deals. Romance in the relations will grow to reach prosperity only if you remain uninfluenced from others in between.

MASTER COLOURS: Pink and sky blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2

DONATIONS: White sugar today to beggars.

NUMBER 3

(People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th)

The power of planet Mars affects your creative thoughts and helps you today and prepare for new exam. If you are a public figure than your popularity will increase. It’s time to harvest your crop and make money out of it in the same week. Highly impressive day especially for actors, designers, musicians, writers, politicians and lawyers. It’s the best day to shop for clothes or decor. Doctors, anchors, hoteliers, coaches, financers and dancers to enjoy special achievements today. Start your day eating yellow rice.

MASTER COLOURS: Red and orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Chandan in temple

NUMBER 4

(People born on 4th, 13th, 22 and 31st)

Help animals and respect old people and attain their blessings. Luck will favour you and a new beginning is possible in career. Business deals will crack without delays. Major decisions taken in finance will bring a lot of profit. Theatre artist or actors, anchors and dancers must apply for auditions as this is the bright chances to receive benefits. Manufacturers of metal and garments to end the day with large profits. Eat green leafy food to keep health stable.

MASTER COLOURS: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Clothes to beggars

NUMBER 5

(People born on 5th, 14th, 23rd)

You will receive complete support of family and friends to resolve long time issues. You are likely to receive return on investment in export-import business. You need to acknowledge the love and respect given by your partner. Must try your luck in stock market, sports, events, competitive exams and interviews today.

MASTER COLOURS: Green and brown

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Liquids to pets

NUMBER 6

(People born on 6th, 15th and 24th)

A great fortune to be enjoyed by artists and females today. You will experience nice behaviour of your partner today which will strengthen the relationship. Accessory, food, jewellery, retail, cloth business and actors will be offered new opportunities and benifits. A luxurious day that brings prosperity and completeness to life. Time to resolve issues with partner and go out for shopping. Designers, event managers, brokers, chefs, students to receive new assignments that enhances growth. Romantic relationship will bring happiness back home.

MASTER COLOURS: Voilet

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: White red bangles to domestic helper.

NUMBER 7

(People born on 7th, 16th and 25th)

Start your day with the blessings of your mother and go for victory. You can trust your partners and colleagues today for assigning responsibility. Accept the challenge offered as your wisdom can win all corners. Open your arms and accept the suggestions of mother, sister or wife. Uncommon approach to solve the problem will work magically today. Someone is offering a proposal, personnel or business, it’s should be welcome as it will benefit you in future. Lawyers, theatre artist, CA, software personnel to face special luck.

MASTER COLOURS: Orange and blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7 and 9

DONATIONS: Wheat in ashrams

NUMBER 8

(People born on 8th, 17th and 26th)

Forget anger and listen to your heart and government officers, sales professionals, property builders, media employees and techies, as all will be benifited by their company in terms of promotions or compensation. Decisions related to property will turn in your favour. However legal disputes will still take time to settle down. Doctors and manufacturers will feel honoured with achievements. Keep head cool as you are likely to have arguments with partners in person. Donating grains and eating citrus is a must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Deep Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Food to needy

NUMBER 9

(People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

Avoid taking risky decisions and prohibit working from home today. Future gains and popularity both comes as a package with fortune. Enjoyment, luck, money, stability and luxury experienced today. A fantastic day for those in love to express their emotions in written. People in glamour industry and media will enjoy fame. Public figures must use this day to collaborate and attain progress. Trainers, designers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and actors enjoy best of popularity.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Red Masoor.

