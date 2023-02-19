Numerology Today, February 19: Check Predictions for Sunday Here

NUMBER 1

People born on 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th

Adverse situations may come your way, but you will handle it easily. Stay confident. In order to attain success, remember to take blessings of Lord Surya (Sun). Forget about romance and focus on work today. Sportsperson will emerge victorious. Females to win hearts while hosting gathering. Must place artificial Sunflowers at workplace

MASTER COLOURS: Yellow and Orange

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1

DONATIONS: Yellow mustard oil to poor.

NUMBER 2

People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th

Stop allowing people to rule or dominate you as it could lead to permanent mental trouble. A great day to spend in moonlight and heal yourself. Return in investment seems average so try to take a step back.

MASTER COLOURS: Sky Blue.

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2

DONATIONS: Milk to beggars

NUMBER 3

People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th

Take a guidance from experienced people. Your personality continues to impress your collgues, boss and partner today. The arrow of planning will be easily worked out. The day needs to take care of documents and jewellery. Your efforts will be recognized. Must rely only on written communication in business deals. The students must chant guru mantra before writing exam and attend interviews today. Must cook yellow coloured meal and serve to whole family to increase the power of Jupiter planet.

MASTER COLOURS: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Yellow pulses to poor.

NUMBER 4

People born on 4th, 13th, 22 and 31st

Spend morning in cleaning house today. A perfect day to establish oral communication and hit the milestone. Remember, money will play a role here to crack government orders. Most of the time should be spent in reviews and presentations. If dealing legal cases, then be careful of other’s advice. Just listen to your heart. Personal relationships will have an emotional turn, keep communicating.

MASTER COLOURS: Blue and Orange

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO. 9

DONATIONS: Housekeeping materials in aashrams

NUMBER 5

People born on 5th, 14th and 23rd

A day of movement, so ignore work from home. Sales guys will have bright reasults today. You have to be on toes as likely to offer a new position, place, deals or leadership. Beware of opposite genders as they might emotionally fool you. Keep the interview plans on today. Should go for it wearing green. Avoid parties and non-veg for today. Property related decisions to turn in your favour. Victory to enjoy in sports.

MASTER COLOURS: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO. 5

DONATIONS: Saplings in oldage homes.

NUMBER 6

People born on 6th, 15th and 24th

You can experience mislead or disloyalty from teammates, so be cautious. Be practical and smart in choosing partners. Though you are blessed to have support of family, friends and colleagues, need to avoid taking responsibiliies of all. The time to spend with partner and give presentations in office. You will have enough luck to take risk in government tenders. A fine day to buy vehicles, mobile, house or plan a short trip. Stock market investment will be favourable. Romance in the air will bloom your day today.

MASTER COLOURS: Aqua and peach

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Bangles to female

NUMBER 7

People born on 7th, 16th and 25th

A friendly day for employees of solar power, jewellery, vastu , medicines, software, acting, politics, food and metal. They will gain huge profit. Need to use wisdom while doing money transactions and relook legal documents.The day demands spending time with elders and follow their advice. Open your mind to accept the suggestions of boss. Business deals related to software, defence, gold, petrol, beverages and cosmetics will be highly successful. Marriage proposals are fine to consider. Visiting Lord Shiva temple must be followed to fetch propority. It’s a day to collaborate with small brands.

MASTER COLOURS: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO. 7

DONATIONS: Yellow piece of cloth in temple.

NUMBER 8

People born on 8th, 17th and 25th

A stressful and hectic day to spend in developing self image. Remember not to misuse your power of position and money. You will be a leader and guide many, but remember not to be impulsive and rigid. Legal cases will be resolved using the might of influential people or money. Your partner will give support in enhancing money. Students must try for abroad must pay high fees today as it will help them fulfill their dreams. All your decions will be on hold for a day. In sports, the player will touch sky through his hard work.Travelling plans should be delayed. Charity is must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Edible oil to needy

NUMBER 9

People born on 9th, 18th

Perform mangal Pooja to enhance the power of planet Mars. The day demands networking with high officials to increase growth. Remember not to misuse authority and stay selfless. Business relations and deals will be smoothly signed. People in solar power, government, teaching, glamor, software, occult science, music, media or education industry will celebrate popularity. Youngsters will be offered some new positions today. Whatever you do today will look like a perfect decision, so must use this day to collaborate, public speech, interviews, competitive exams. Parents of Sportsmen will be proud of their children today. Doctors and surgeons to receive rewards. Travel plans will be full of achievements.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY : Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Red peice of cloth to domestic helper

