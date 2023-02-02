ALPHABET U

People whose names begin with U alphabet are constantly coming up with new ideas. They are pioneers of novel ideas.They like to take initiative and implement as well. They seize all chance that comes their way. They are likely to hit all the opportunities at fullest. Their ideas are immensly creative and also rational and practical to implement.

They actively seek truth and work with non-violence. They always speak and believe in truthfulness. They only live in the present, forget the past. They know that the past does not matter and that the future becomes best only if the present is lived with right thoughts wand with genuine actions.

They are true believer and followers of “Karma philosophy" and have a bright future. Their tendency to work in any field with great enthusiasm makes them extraordinarily successful. Youngsters be it male or female, in sports are supposed to be very successful because of their immense learning capability infinite potential. They are always unique in their methodology.

Companies belonging to software, training , commissioning, export import, music, books, auditing firms, advertising, consulting, clothes, hotels, food and banking can choose the alphabet U as the beginning letter for grand success

LUCKY COLOURS: Orange and yellow

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

DONATIONS: Yellow rice to poors or beggars.

Things To Remember

Chant Guru mantra in the morning. Wear Chandan on forehead before starting your day. Keep a tulsi ji plant and light a deepam to your Guru or tulsi ji plant. Avoid placing metal objects on workplace instead choose wooden objects or furniture. Avoid non-vegetarian, liquor, tobacco and leather.

